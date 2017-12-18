What does Cruelty-Free Makeup Mean? And Which Makeup Brands Make Them?

For a long time, many animal rights groups have been trying to make people realize the ugly truth behind many luxurious products we wear and consume, like real fur, beauty cosmetics, and makeup. And in the last decade, people actually started to realize that animals suffer from painful deaths because humans would like to wear their fur or their skin, or because they’re being put under lab tests to create a fancy product for us.



What does cruelty-free makeup mean?

Cruelty-free makeup means that no animals were used to test these products on. Because animals like rabbits and mice get their hair shaved, and skin robbed with products so the testers can know if any allergic reaction happened to them. Then they kill them to know if it affected their internal organs too or not! Cruel right?

But, what is the alternative?

The alternative is actually easier, cheaper, and even more accurate. Lab testers now use donated human skin from surgeries to test their products on.







So, what are the best cruelty-free makeup brands you can buy from with a clear conscience?

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills

2. Catrice





3. e.l.f





4. Essence

5. Jordana

6. Kat Von D

7. NYX

8. The Body Shop

9. Too Faced

10. Urban Decay