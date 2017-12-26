3 Ideas to Have Glittery Nails for a Glamorous Party Look!

New Year's Eve party is the most glamorous one of the year, it's where every girl is allowed to get as glitzy as she can!

We all know that your New Year's Eve party look is not complete without having perfectly done nails. So, what is a better way to celebrate the end of a year and the beginning of a new one than with glitter nails? Thus, I decided to show you three simple ways to add glitter to your nail polish, for you to look extra on that special night!

1. Just one coat of Essie's Luxeffect on your black nail polish, and you'll be ready for your party.





2. For girls who like to keep things subtle and simple, use O.P.I's Winter Solstice on your pink nude nail polish.

3. As for girls who don't have time to apply several coats of nail polish, this Runway's Silver Lining nail polish will give you the glamorous nails you really want to have on that special night.