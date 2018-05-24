5 Royal-Approved Nail Polish Colors for a Super Elegant Look

I know you're still not over the Royal Wedding yet, and that you're still checking every single news and information about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So, if you've been really following up, you'll know that Meghan Markle has new rules and fashion protocols she has to follow since she's part of the British royal family now, and believe it or not, nail polish has some pretty serious rules that Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton have to follow.

1. So, there's a nail polish color and brand that the queen never takes off, that is Essie Ballet Slippers, and if you look closely to Meghan Markle's hands on her wedding day, you'll find her wearing this color on her nails.

Now, the rest of the colors are not officially approved by royalty, and since we don't have to take permission from the queen to wear nail polish, I thought I'd get you several nail polish options that would make you look as elegant as a royal.

2. Butter London - Kefuffle

3. OPI - Hopelessly Devoted to OPI

4. Zoya - Jack

5. Runway - Bouquet of Kisses