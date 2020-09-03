What Are Dip Powder Nails and How to Do Them at Home?

Dip powder nails have become a favorite for many girls and women lately. It's basically nail polish in the form of powder, that can be applied on the nails easily with amazing results. How you apply it is very similar to regular nail polish, however its finish is a lot nicer. You might be wondering what makes it different than regular, acrylic or gel nail polish. So I decided to break it down to you today through this article. Read along to learn all about dip powder nails and watch a tutorial on how to apply them at home.

What is a dip powder manicure?

It's an easy to apply nail polish made of powder that you can use at home, unlike gel nail polish which needs UV light to apply. The nail dip powder doesn't have any strong smell or side effects which makes it a better option than acrylic nail polish that damages the nails over time.

Why are dip powder nails a great choice?

The best thing about powder nail polish is that it lasts from 3 to 4 weeks without chipping, so for all the nail lovers out there it gives you long lasting beautiful nails without the damage or hassle that comes with acrylic or gel nail polish. It's super easy to do for yourself at home without going to the salon and spending hours to get your nails done. It's also really easy to remove any time and doesn't damage the nail bed or cuticles.

If you're looking for a nice starter kit to try, this Azure Beauty Dip Powder kit is a great option.

How to do dip powder nails at home?

1. Clean your nails from any remains of nail polish and push back your cuticles.

2. Buff the nail bed to get rid of the shine and shape the nails as you prefer.

3. Start with applying a coat of primer to your nails.

4. Apply a layer of base coat to the middle of your nail (stay away from the cuticles), then quickly dip your nails into the powder at a 45 degree angle.

5. Leave your nails to dry before brushing off the excess powder and adding another layer of base coat to the whole nail then dip it again in the powder. Remember to brush off the extra powder after it dries.

6. Finish with a layer of activator, buff and smoothen the surface, then apply the top coat.

7. Don't forget to hydrate your cuticles after you finish applying your nail dip powder.

How to remove dip powder nail polish at home?

All you need to do, is dip your nails in acetone for a couple of minutes. You need to keep it in the remover because the polish is multi layered and thick. Since we know that acetone is harsh on your fingers and nails, it's important to apply serums and oils to your nails after removing the powder nail polish.

Main Image Credits: @dipwellnails