You'd think it's hard to figure out the best nail shape for your fingers, but actually it's not. You just need to determine if your fingers are long or short, and if your nail bed size is wide or narrow. So let me tell you more about these categories, and then you'll know how to choose the best nail shape for your fingers.

1. The best nail shape for long and wide fingers:

To embrace your long and wide fingers, you need to have a slightly long nail shape. The best nail shapes for your long and wide fingers, would be the oval and almond. These two shapes will give the illusion that your fingers are slimmer.

2. The best nail shape for long and slim fingers:

Any nail shape would match with long and slim fingers. However, the perfect nail shapes for long and slim fingers, are square and squoval nail shapes. Square nails give the slim hands an edgy and elegant look, giving the illusion that your hands are a bit wider. Squoval nails are basically the same thing as square nails, but with finer and oval edges.

3. The best nail shape for short and wide fingers:

I personally belong to this category of women, and I must say that oval and round nail shapes have changed my life. My hands now look more feminine. I have slightly long nails, just to give the illusion that my fingers are longer.

4. The best nail shape for short and slim fingers:

If you have short and slim fingers, then you probably have little hands. With this type of hands, you can’t go wrong with any nail shape. But for the optimum look, almond, oval and squoval nails would go perfectly with your short and slim fingers. Almond and oval shapes will give the illusion that your nails are longer, while the squoval shape will make them look wider and longer. End result? You’ll have feminine hands, instead of a little girl’s hand.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @paintboxnails