They say a girl is only helpless when her nail polish is wet, which is why we're sharing you a feature on how to dry your nail polish fast. Since time might not always be on your side, you can decrease the time it takes your nail polish to dry and make it a quicker process. Women of the world, you shall not remain helpless, even if your nail polish is still wet. Here are a few simple tips on how to dry your nail polish fast.

1. Using your hair dryer

In order to dry your nail polish fast, use your hair dryer, but on the cold option, and direct the cool air towards your nails. Make sure the distance between your hair dryer and nails is not too close, as air can possibly ruin your manicure instead of drying it. Always remember that the thinner the nail polish coat, the faster it dries.

2. Place your hands in your own freezer

This might seem quite weird, but trust me it is a great way to dry your nail polish fast. If you're on the go, you can put your hands in the freezer for about ten seconds and they will dry immediately!

3. Applying a top coat of fast drying transparent nail polish

This is definitely one of the best ways to dry your nail polish fast. Finish off your manicure with a top coat, that will prevent it from chapping and make your nails look shinier.