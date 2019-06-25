The Perfect Way To Remove Red Nail Polish and Leave No Stains Behind

Removing nail polish seems to be a hard job especially if it is a deep rich color. Usually, it's no big deal but when it comes to colors like red you'll have to go the extra mile. No body likes these stained fingers after removing the nail polish. They look very messy and to spare you further details here is how to remove red nail polish stains:

1. After having removed the nail polish and your fingers are stained, grab a nail brush and apply nail polish remover on it.

2. Brush your fingernails and hands until the color or stain starts to disappear disappears. The brush will also help remove the nail polish stuck next to cuticles.

3. To further cleanse, scrub your hands and feet and wash them well.

4. Another faster way you can easily remove nail polish stains is use toothpaste. Apply the toothpaste on an old toothbrush or nail brush and brush away the stains from the nails and your skin. It's magic!

5. Don't forget to moisturize really well, because the acetone and toothpaste can be very drying to your hands.



