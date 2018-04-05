April 05, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Metallic Chromes Are Back for Spring with a Touch of Pretty Pastel
This spring the nail trend is combining between two of the best color pallets; pastels and festive metallic chrome. Blend these two together in a bottle and you get a beautiful, magical, unicorn-y goodness. We've collected our favorite dreamy colors that are currently trending in the market and that we're dying to try. These metallic chrome will give you blinding, fairy tale nails that will have you staring at your nails all day. Don't miss out!
1. Orly
Metallic Haze
Zumaluje
2. Essie
Penny Talk
essieenvy
Mercury In Retrograde
Talonted Lex
3. Nails inc Easy Chrome
Metal Morphosis
Kuiya's Kloset
It's all Elementary
Instagram: @nailtheday
4. Butter London
Fairy Lights
5. Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Nail Polish
Gatsby
Temptalia
Main Image Credits: Rebecca Minkoff S/S 2018
