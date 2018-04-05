Metallic Chromes Are Back for Spring with a Touch of Pretty Pastel

This spring the nail trend is combining between two of the best color pallets; pastels and festive metallic chrome. Blend these two together in a bottle and you get a beautiful, magical, unicorn-y goodness. We've collected our favorite dreamy colors that are currently trending in the market and that we're dying to try. These metallic chrome will give you blinding , fairy tale nails that will have you staring at your nails all day. Don't miss out!

