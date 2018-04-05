Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails trends 2018 spring metallic chromes mainimage2

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Metallic Chromes Are Back for Spring with a Touch of Pretty Pastel

This spring the nail trend is combining between two of the best color pallets; pastels and festive metallic chrome. Blend these two together in a bottle and you get a beautiful, magical, unicorn-y goodness. We've collected our favorite dreamy colors that are currently trending in the market and that we're dying to try. These metallic chrome will give you blinding, fairy tale nails that will have you staring at your nails all day. Don't miss out!

1. Orly

Metallic Haze

Zumaluje

2. Essie

Penny Talk

essieenvy

Mercury In Retrograde

Talonted Lex

3. Nails inc Easy Chrome

Metal Morphosis

 Kuiya's Kloset

It's all Elementary 

 

Instagram: @nailtheday

4. Butter London

Fairy Lights

5. Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Nail Polish

Gatsby

Temptalia


Main Image Credits: Rebecca Minkoff S/S 2018

