Beauty Header image fustany simple chic nail art design ideas for christmas festive season cover

| by Farida Abdel Malek

48 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Holiday season is upon us finally! The Christmas dinners and festive parties are all approaching and along side your red dresses, ugly Christmas sweaters and sparkly eyeshadow, are your nails. So what festive nail designs are looking for this year?

6 Nail and Hair Hacks From TikTok to Help You Explore the World of Beauty

I personally have a love/hate relationship with nail art, I appreciate it but find it too complicated and sometimes a bit too much for formal events. So how about for this festive season we take a look at chic and simple Christmas nails designs that will give your hands the festive look you want without struggling too much. 

How to Get the 'Gel Nails Look' Without UV/LED Light!

Here are my top 10 favorites, and scroll down for more inspos in the gallery

1. A Simple Leaf

undefined

If you like minimalist designs but still want something for Christmas, try leaf-inspired nail art.

What Are Dip Powder Nails and How to Do Them at Home?

2. Inspired by Candy Canes


undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @sweetandsavvynails

Candy canes are brightly colored and scream Christmas. So, if you're looking for nail themes with a lot of colors, a candy canes theme will undoubtedly be ideal for the festive season.

3. French Sparkly Tip

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @nailsbykassie

The jolly month is all about sparkles, so if you want something sparkly but don't want to do your entire nail, go for sparkly french tips and maybe add a couple of leaves to give off Christmas vibes.

4. Green and Red, but With a Twist

undefined

Image credits: Instagram @nailsbykassie

Christmas is known for its red and green colors; if you want to stick with this theme but add a little twist, try this abstract-inspired nail art.

5 Basic Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Nails Looking Healthy

5. Christmas Lights Nail Art


undefined

Image credits: Instagram @nailsbykassie

Christmas isn't complete without Christmas lights, so this is the ideal nail art if you want something inspired by the holiday season.

6. Christmas Tree Nail Art


undefined

Image credits: Instagram @nailsbykassie

Christmas is all about the tree, so if you want something that screams Christmas, a Christmas tree is a must.

7. Stars Nail Art 


undefined

Image credits: Instagram @nailsbykassie

Christmas themed stars are ideal for the festive season. You can use large or small ones or even a star on each nail. Whatever you decide, it must be festive enough for Christmas.

What Is Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover and Which One to Buy

8. Sparkly Mint French Manicure


undefined

Image Credits: Essie

These nails are possibly the most festive interpretation of the French manicure revival. If you don't like green, why not try mint? and add some glitz to your nails for the holiday season.

9. Ombré Nails

undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @sweetandsavvynails

An ombré French manicure complements the Christmas-themed manicure perfectly. They have a magically snowy feel to them. Make it a little more glam by adding a metallic dot.

10. Majestic Snow Inspired Nail Art 


undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @enamelle

Snow is the second thing that comes to mind when we say Christmas; the first is, of course, a Christmas tree. So, if you want to show off your majestic snow-themed nails, this design is perfect for you.


You'll find everything you need to know to make your nails look pretty in our Nails section here


Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

southernliving.com

southernliving.com
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintbucketnails

Instagram: @paintbucketnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintbucketnails

Instagram: @paintbucketnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @jinsoon

Instagram: @jinsoon
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @heymichellelee

Instagram: @heymichellelee
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @jinsoon

Instagram: @jinsoon
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @jessmarak

Instagram: @jessmarak
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @oliveandjune

Instagram: @oliveandjune
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @oliveandjune

Instagram: @oliveandjune
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

southernliving.com

southernliving.com
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @heymichellelee

Instagram: @heymichellelee
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

looksglam.com

looksglam.com
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @nailsbyjenna

Instagram: @nailsbyjenna
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Milily Via Pinterest

Milily Via Pinterest
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @betina_goldstein

Instagram: @betina_goldstein
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @betina_goldstein

Instagram: @betina_goldstein
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Sophiellla.blogspot.com

Sophiellla.blogspot.com
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @nailsbyharlig

Instagram: @nailsbyharlig
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Chic Cuties Blog

Chic Cuties Blog
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @oliveandjune

Instagram: @oliveandjune
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Kates Nails Via Pinterest

Kates Nails Via Pinterest
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Olive & June

Olive & June
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @murakaminail

Instagram: @murakaminail
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @drybylondon

Instagram: @drybylondon
Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @drybylondon

Instagram: @drybylondon
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations
38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations


