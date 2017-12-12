This Is How You Can Use Flaxseed Gel to Grow Long and Healthy Nails

Do you remember when we told about how great flaxseed is for your curly hair? Well, according to Farah Dhukai, flaxseed gel is one of the main reasons why she has long and healthy nails!
So, we took this video from her Instagram, to make you see how flaxseed gel is made, and how she applies it to make her nails long and healthy.
Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!
About the Author
Zeinab El-Fiqi
Since she was a little girl, Zeinab El-Fiqi enjoyed listening to music while she sat down on the floor to write short stories. She always found writing a way to express herself. Growing up, she always had passion for fashion, as she played dress up and pretended there's a runway in her room. She studied Marketing and Management, which helped her make a balance between business and love for arts. Though she never wanted to study fashion, she enjoys writing about it and getting every insight on it. Zeinab enjoys the little things in life; a cup of coffee and good music can make her day, and a walk in the park with her favorite songs on can turn a bad mood into a happy mood. You can reach her on zeinab@fustany.com