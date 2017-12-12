Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails flaxseed gel growing healthy and strong nails main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

This Is How You Can Use Flaxseed Gel to Grow Long and Healthy Nails

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Do you remember when we told about how great flaxseed is for your curly hair? Well, according to Farah Dhukai, flaxseed gel is one of the main reasons why she has long and healthy nails!

So, we took this video from her Instagram, to make you see how flaxseed gel is made, and how she applies it to make her nails long and healthy.

