The 11 Best Anti-Aging Serums That People Rave About

The search for the best anti-aging serum can be overwhelming and never ending. Who to listen to? Does the brand matter? Are there any budget friendly anti-aging serums? The thing is no matter how much I read about a product, I always find myself drawn to reading the reviews. Users are brutally honest and sometimes they introduce their skin type and write 2 paragraph long reviews on their journey with the product. So reading a bunch of product reviews gives an all rounded view on the quality of the product and who it works for. Of course learning about the product itself is important, so today we're showing you the 11 best anti-aging face serums that are top rated and best sellers.

Note: This does not guarantee that these products will work for you specifically, each person is different. Also, make sure you patch test any product on your arm before applying it to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin!





This is considered one of the best anti-aging serums under 100$. It is appropriate for most skin type and ages. It contains hyaluronic and salicylic acid, as well as vitamin C and it has good collagen boosting properties. It is on Sephora's top-ranked list of anti aging serums and users love it for being gentle, but making the skin feel soft, plum and healthy. It also helps with dark spots.

2. Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate





This serum has 21 plant extracts. It gives a boost of hydration and makes the skin look smoother over time. Users love the sheen it gives to the skin as well as making the skin look more even and balanced.

3. Vichy Liftactiv Serum 10 Supreme





This is a Paraben-free serum that contains hyaluronic acid which combats dryness. It works for those with sensitive skin and it is very lightweight making it easy to absorb into the skin. It aims to work quickly on making the skin look more youthful and tighter.

4. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair





An iconic product and one of the all time best selling skincare products. It is powerful in its anti-aging and repairing properties. People love it for making them look healthy and radiant the next morning. Women rave about how using it gets them a lot of compliments on their skin and it makes them look younger.

5. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Glycolic Acid Serum





Glycolic acid is great for acne, reviving the skin and fine lines. Reviews agree on that it doesn't irritate sensitive skin and that it really helps with dark spots. It's a really good exfoliant so make sure your apply SPF the morning after to protect your skin. A lot of publications recommend this anti-aging serum and it's also affordable so, maybe worth a try?





This is also a best seller and classic. Its main ingredients are lavender for soothing the skin and primrose oil to hydrate the skin and give it elasticity. People talk about the amazing glow it gives the skin the next day and it makes the skin look really supple.

7. Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum





A best seller on Sephora by a trusted renowned brand. Reviews compliment its ability to make the complexion look great and bright. The award winning formula works on giving a boost of moisture to the skin so it can help with the appearance of fine lines. It is also vegan and cruelty-free.

8. Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting Serum





I saw a lot of people talk about this Olay serum. It is budget friendly and comes in a fragrance free version. It aims to smooth the appearance of wrinkles because of its hydrating properties that help with elasticity. Its reviews are good for people who want hydration and smoother looking skin. It is also an Allure award winner.

9. Ole Henriksen Truth Serum







You've probably heard of this before. It is a cult product with highly positive reviews and is on Sephora's top ranked list of anti-aging face serums. It is a vitamin C serum that boosts collagen and is well loved for helping with fine lines. It is also good for dark spots.





Another anti-aging serum that I found on almost every list out there. This is also a vitamin C serum. It aims to protect and firm the skin while brightening the complexion. Reviews have said that it gives a great glow, helps firm the skin and effectively reduces the appearance of fine lines.

11. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In One Lactic Acid Treatment





One of the top selling products at Sephora and is famous for changing a lot of people's skin. It is a deeply exfoliating serum. It clears the skin and gives it radiance along with plumpness to help reduce fine lines. It is known for helping with dull skin and clearing up the skin from breakouts.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @cherieglover