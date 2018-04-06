DIY Sugar Scrub for Ingrown Hairs

While ingrown hairs are super annoying, the upside is there's a DIY sugar scrub you can do, to get rid of ingrown hairs. First let me explain to you what ingrown hairs are. As you can tell by the name, they are hairs that have curled and grown back, but under a layer of your skin. Usually, you will see a black spot appearing, where the ingrown hair is. However, if an ingrown hair gets severe, it can lead to red spots, a pimple, causing inflammation or irritations. Basically, ingrown hairs are truly one of the worst things that can happen to your skin. They look terrible, and at times could be quite painful.

And so, we will be sharing with you how to DIY sugar scrub to get rid of ingrown hairs. All what you will need can be found around your home.

What you will need:

- 1 cup of white sugar

- 1/2 cup of virgin olive oil

- 10 drops of lavender oil

Steps:

1. In a bow, mix the sugar with the virgin olive oil thoroughly. Next, add the 10 drops of lavender oiled and stir them together once more.

2. Wet your skin with luke warm water and apply a small handful of the DIY sugar scrub to your skin, where the ingrown hairs are.

3. Gently exfoliate your skin using circular motions.This will get rid of dead skin cells, which can help the hair point back out of the skin. It also leaves your skin super smooth and moisturized.

4. Once you're done, wash off the sugar scrub with some water and pat your skin dry with a towel. If your skin feels oily, then rub it gently allowing your skin to absorb the oil residue.