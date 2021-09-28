Face Wash and Cleanser 101: How to Know Which One Is Right for Your Skin

Our skincare routines are taken very seriously, why? Well because we all want good skin. If you don’t have a skincare routine, we don’t know what to tell you. At least knowing the basics, such as face wash, cleanser, exfoliant, serum and moisturizer (okay that’s not the basics, but we can’t help it). Our skin base is very important for our face and having a good healthy and moisturized base won’t just act as a good base for your makeup, but in general, it is important to have healthy, breathable skin that looks radiant and moisturized. A lot of people often neglect skincare, and only consider the part of skincare that is makeup removal. They will treat their skin badly by ignoring it, plaster on the makeup and then go back twelve hours later to remove the makeup sometimes using bad methods such as makeup wipes or tugging the skin. Today, we’re here to teach you everything you need to know about the most essential step of taking care of your skin, face wash, and everything you need to know about it.





What does face wash do and why using the right one for your skin is crucial

Face wash cleans the skin, it gets rid of any excess oil, dirt, bacteria, sebum, and makeup from the surface of your skin. So why can’t we just use any random face wash since it all does the same? Well, it’s pretty simple, it doesn’t all do the same, apart from the cleaning part. Certain types of skin have different concerns and requirements in improving its condition. For example, if your concern is oily skin or your skin type is oily, you shouldn’t be using products catered for dry skin. This is apart from the fact that products not meant for you could clog your pores, cause breakouts, or irritate the skin. Cleansing is the most essential part of your skin routine, as without it, it really doesn’t make much sense to do the rest.

The girl in the face mask says: Make sure you know that what you’re using to cleanse and clean the skin is the right product for your type, continue reading to know about skin types and recommended cleanser for each. This is essential for you to take proper care of your skin, address its concerns and only then you may continue with other products.





Different types of skin





Image credits: Wohoo Body





Recommended face washes and why they’re recommended for each skin type

Face wash for oily skin: The wash should contain mild ingredients that balance oil production, such as aloe vera or tea tree. Salicylic acid is a god sent ingredient for you as it gets rid of excess oil and unclogs pores. If a face wash leaves you feeling dry or tight, stay away from it.

Avoid: Cleansers containing oil or alcohol which will only produce further oil.

Recommendation: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Gel Moussant Purifiant for Oily Sensitive Skin





Image credits: La Roche Posay

This cleanser will gently cleanser your blemish-prone skin and balance the skin oil whilst restoring the skin barrier. As the cleanser has a high tolerance for foaming power, it will lift the dirt and debris from your skin without disrupting the balance, leaving the skin moisturized and fresh.





Face wash for dry skin: You should be using a gentle and moisturizing wash, one that is hypoallergic, fragrance-free as well as alcohol-free so it does not irritate nor further dry the skin but instead hydrates it.

Avoid: washes that contain harsh exfoliators such as salicylic or glycolic acid, as these will further dry the skin.

Recommendation: La Roche Posay Cleansing Milk for dry and sensitive skin





Image credits: La Roche Posay

This cleansing milk is formulated for dry to very dry, even sensitive skin. It is creamy and gently cleanses, soothes and comforts the skin while attempting to restore the skins natural ph. It also removes makeup, so that’s a plus. It has a minimalist, hypoallergenic formula with 0 parabens, alcohol, and colourants. It is also non-comedogenic meaning it won’t clog the pores.









Face wash for sensitive or combination skin: Gentle cleansers are the way to go, face washes with simple ingredients that are also fragrance-free, hypoallergic and soap-free that won’t irritate.

Avoid: Harsh cleansers as they will irritate and flare up the skin, as well as maybe create dryness.

Recommendation: Bioderma Sébium Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel





Image credits: Bioderma

This product is ideal for combination skin as it helps regulate sebum production, purifies the skin, and helps limit the appearance of blemishes. It keeps pores from becoming clogged, is non-drying and soap free to not irritate either the t-zone which is usually oily or the dry areas of your face.









Face wash for normal skin: With normal skin, you are not really limited to specific cleansers or ingredients. But it is best to for one that gently exfoliates the skin, preferably a gel-like consistency.

Avoid: Going for cleansers that address specific skin concerns such as acne, as these will not do anything for you.

Recommendation: CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser for Normal Skin.





Image credits: Cerave

As this product gently cleanses, this makes it non-irritating. The cleanser also contains salicylic acid which exfoliates and will help create radiance and smoothness through time. The cleanser also has ceramides, which restores the natural skin barrier, niacinamide, which calms the skin and hyaluronic acid, which retains the skins natural moisture as well.









How often should you switch up your cleanser?

As the skin constantly changes and adapts, it's best to keep an eye out when there is a change in your skin. For example, if you have drier skin in the winter than in the summer, you can address this by switching up your cleansers between seasons. Also, when skin changes its reaction to certain ingredients, you notice the product isn’t working as well, or your skin has gotten used to it, it's best to look for a new one. If you have been using products to address a very specific concern, and you no longer have this concern, it’s also time to switch up. Usually, we should keep track of our skin, how it's reacting to things and the changes that occur and adapt our skincare as our skin adapts.

Main image credits: Pinterest