How to Get Baby Soft Hands in 10 Minutes!

You know how sometimes after a stressful week of work and errands your hands may feel rough and rigid. Cooking, washing some dishes, moving stuff around, all these things affect our skin, right? Well ladies, there is a small and guaranteed way to pamper your hands and help know how to get rid of rough hands after a long week of work, and no it's not going to the hairdresser for a manicure or a spa. Here's how to make your hands soft in 10 minutes in 3 different ways.

Lemon sugar honey DIY hand scrub

This is something you can do, just by standing in the kitchen, a natural homemade remedy for baby soft hands. All you will need is lemons, some honey and some sugar to make the magical anecdote.

1. Fill half a cup with lemon juice, 1 Tbsp of honey, 1 Tbsp of sugar and mix them together really well.

2. Pour it onto the palm of your hands and rub all over, emphasizing on the areas that are the roughest.

3. Leave the solution on your hands for 10 minutes so the skin can benefit as much as possible, the rubbing is more for exfoliation.

Tip: While waiting for 10 minutes, use the remaining of the lemon you have and rub it on to your finger nails. Insert your finger in the middle of the lemon and just twist around your nails. This will help your nails grow and remove any yellow remains you might have had from frequent nail polish use.

4. After around 10 minutes, rinse your hands and you should find that they no longer feel as dry, rough and chapped.

Oats olive oil and honey DIY hand mask

Hand masks are a great way to give your hands a massive kick of moisture. You can easily do this with any heavy duty hand cream or oil you have, by applying a thick layer and then putting on gloves to warm up and lock in the moisture. It might not exactly take 10 minutes, theylonger you have it on the better, but 15 minutes or so will still give you really soft hands. You can also try this home remedy below.

1. Mix together 2 1/2 Tbsp oats, 1/2 Tbsp olive oil and 1 Tbsp honey really well.

2. Apply the mixture to your hands, scrubbing and rubbing in circular motions.

3. Apply another layer and put on some gloves, leaving it on for around 2 hours. It's a long time, so try to get yourself distracted by watching something on TV.

Best hand scrubs

If you're too busy to conjure up DIY home remedies, you can also buy hand and body scrubs. Hand scrubs are a great way to get instantly soft hands, especially if you moisturise afterwards. If you commit to doing this 2 or 3 times a week and moisturizing every, you willl definitely see a big difference with your hands' texture. Here are 2 highly loved and reviews hand/body scrubs...

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nailplace.manicure