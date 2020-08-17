2
Summer 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty skincare how to reduce under eye bags mila kunis main image

| by The Fustany Team

How to Get Rid of Under-Eye Bags, Overnight!

Who loves under-eye bags? Nobody! Under-eye bags make us look tired, even if we’re not! That's because under-eye bags don’t only appear after staying up late, they appear for so many other reasons. And to get rid of under-eye bags quickly, here are some easy homemade remedies that you can easily do.  

1. Refrigerate a metal spoon to get rid of under-eye bags.

Cold spoons are one of the basic homemade remedies to get rid of under-eye bags, their effect is quick too! Refrigerate the spoon and then put it above your eyes for three minutes. Just make sure you don’t put the spoon directly on your eyes, leave a little space between your eyes and the spoon.


>>> 10 Beauty Tips to Make You Look 10 Years Younger


2. Cut down your salt intake.

Salt causes water retention, and guess what? Your under-eye bags are one of the body parts that get puffy because of water retention. So load up on water, and cut down your salt intake to get rid of under-eye bags.

3. Remove your makeup very well before you go to bed.

Sleeping with makeup on won’t only block your skin cells and develop a pimple the next morning, it will also make your eyes tear up all night long, and you’ll end up with under-eye bags the next morning. Learn how to remove your makeup properly here.

4. Make your own under-eye moisturizer.

There’s nothing like homemade remedies to get rid of under-eye bags, just 7 drops of cactus gel and ½ a cucumber peeled and sliced. This mix will perfectly help you get rid of under-eye bags.

5. Use tea bags to get rid of under-eye bags.

You can choose the type of tea you would like to apply, either green tea or black. First dip the tea bags in hot water for a few minutes. Next, leave them to cool down, and apply the moist tea bags to your eye lids for about 20 minutes. This will reduce the swelling, and help you feel relaxed.


>>> 9 of the Best Under Eye Creams for Wrinkles and Tired Eyes


Be comfortable in your own skin! We'll tell you how to maintain your beauty through our Skincare section here.

Have You Read These?

A Homemade Natural Eye Moisturizer That Actually Works

Five Reasons Why You Should Wash Your Face with Apple Cider Vinegar

Treat Dry Eyelids with Three Simple Remedies




You might also like




Tags: Beauty  Beauty 101  Beauty essentials  Beauty hacks  Beauty tips  Homemade beauty recipes  Diy beauty  Dry skin  Healthy skin  Skin  Skin care tips  Skin treatment  Skincare  Skincare 101  Eyes  Under eye bags 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑