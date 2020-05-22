How to Make a Natural Mosquito Repellent at Home

Summer is great, but the hot weather and humidity are the perfect weather to have mosquitoes flying everywhere. And the most annoying thing that could happen to you, is to get bitten while you're asleep. You won’t only get a restless night, you’ll be so itchy and irritated the next morning. So, instead of having to suffer from irritating mosquito bites or harmful chemical mosquito repellents, let me tell you about a very simple method to make a natural mosquito repellent for the skin.

Natural oils are known to be very useful to our skin and bodies, and for that I suggest that you use lavender oil. It is a great natural mosquito repellent.

Benefits of Lavender:

- It's a natural pain-reliever

- Anti-fungal

- Antibacterial

So, this means that lavender oil won’t only repel mosquitoes away from your skin, it will sooth it too. You can get lavender oil from any spices shop, or you can make it at home by crushing a bunch of lavender flowers, and using the oil directly on your skin.

Or you can try this DIY natural mosquito repellent remedy for the skin:

Video & Recipe Credits: Marta Blades

Ingredients:

- Lavender oil

- Coconut oil

- Water

Steps:

Main Image Credits: Instagram @juliesfi