2
Ramadan 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany skincare diy natural mosquito repellent for skin mainimage

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

How to Make a Natural Mosquito Repellent at Home

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Summer is great, but the hot weather and humidity are the perfect weather to have mosquitoes flying everywhere. And the most annoying thing that could happen to you, is to get bitten while you're asleep. You won’t only get a restless night, you’ll be so itchy and irritated the next morning. So, instead of having to suffer from irritating mosquito bites or harmful chemical mosquito repellents, let me tell you about a very simple method to make a natural mosquito repellent for the skin.

How to DIY the Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Fuller and Thicker Lashes.

Natural oils are known to be very useful to our skin and bodies, and for that I suggest that you use lavender oil. It is a great natural mosquito repellent.

Benefits of Lavender:

- It's a natural pain-reliever

- Anti-fungal

- Antibacterial

So, this means that lavender oil won’t only repel mosquitoes away from your skin, it will sooth it too. You can get lavender oil from any spices shop, or you can make it at home by crushing a bunch of lavender flowers, and using the oil directly on your skin. 

You Can DIY a Natural Makeup Cheek Tint with Beetroot!

Or you can try this DIY natural mosquito repellent remedy for the skin:

Video & Recipe Credits: Marta Blades

Ingredients:

- Lavender oil

- Coconut oil

- Water

Easy Steps and Tips to Help You Clean Your Entire Home Quickly.

Steps:

Main Image Credits: Instagram @juliesfi


Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.




You might also like




Tags: Beauty  Beauty 101  Beauty hacks  Beauty ideas  Beauty tips  Beauty recipes  Homemade beauty recipes  Natural beauty products  Natural remedies  Homemade treatments  Summer  Summer beauty  Skin  Skin care tips  Skin treatment  Skincare  Skincare 101  Soft skin  Oil  Lavender  Coconut oil  Diy  Easy diy 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑