3 Homemade Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Chapped Lips

Long winters can really make your lips dry and flaky! Besides applying lip balm, we also need to hydrate by drinking loads of water (3-4 bottles a day). But, how to get rid of dry lips at home? Check out these homemade chapped lips treatments.

Here are simple homemade remedies to help you treat chapped lips:

1. Towel Rub

Wet a towel with warm water, squeeze out the excess water and then rub it over your lips for 2 to 3 minutes. Moisturize your lips afterwards by applying Vaseline or lip balm. For the best results, do this after your shower.

2. Toothbrush Lip Trick

Apply a lip balm and then use a really soft bristled toothbrush to gently rub it against your chapped lips. After a minute, wash your lips with warm water, rub off extra product by patting tissue paper and then re-apply lip balm to keep your lips hydrated.

This will greatly help you get rid of dead skin and it will also really plump your lips, giving you a sexy pout.

3. Sugar and Olive Oil Lip Scrub

Another quick homemade remedy to treat chapped lips, is mixing a Tbsp of sugar with a Tbsp of olive oil until you form a paste. Then use your fingers in a circular motion to massage the scrub over your lips for a few seconds.

The sugar will exfoliate your lips to get rid of the dry flakes, and the olive oil will make the scrub more gentle and smoother. Rinse off with warm water, and moisturize your lips afterwards.

Don't lick them!



To maintain a sexy pout, do one of the above homemade remedies to treat chapped lips once a week. To help keep your lips soft, try not to lick your lips, this only causes them to dry out more. You can try using unflavored lip balms, you'd be less likely to lick them off.

Lip Balm with SPF

Also, it's best to use a lip balm with SPF, your lips need protection from the sun as well.

