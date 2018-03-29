Karen Wazen Bekhazi Gets Real About What It's Like to Lose Skin Color!

When I first saw Karen Wazen's picture on Instagram, I only noticed how beautiful she looked. But then I scrolled down to read the caption, and that's when I got surprised. In an inspirational, and emotional Instagram post, Karen Wazen Bekhazi shared a very sensitive and personal post about having Vitiligo.

According to webmd.com, Vitiligo is a condition in which white patches develop on the skin due to loss of pigmentation. Any location on the body can be affected, and most people with Vitiligo have white patches in many areas.

I'll stop talking now, and let you read you what Karen had to say about what's it like to have Vitiligo.