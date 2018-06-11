If your face is dehydrated, exhausted and looking just very dull and tired from a hectic month, then these natural face masks that you can do at home might help you out without breaking the bank.

Skin problems tend to rise with the lack of care and not drinking enough water, which naturally causes dehydration due to the lack of moisture. If you're worried about using products and masks that have ingredients and chemicals you're unaware of you might want to try out natural masks to avoid and worry and stick to something safer.

Here are 3 masks that could help bring back the brightness and glow to your skin so you can rock your Eid looks with healthy-looking skin:

1. Milk and flour mask

Ingredients:

- 3 tbsp of refined flour.

- 1/4 cup of fresh milk.

- Juice of 1 lemon.

Steps:

1. Mix the ingredients for at least 4 minutes until it turns into a paste.

2. Apply the mask on your face and leave it on for a minimum of 20 minutes.

3. You can repeat this mask more than once a week if you want faster results.





2. Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

- 1/2 a small cup of mayonnaise

- Egg white of one egg.

- 2 tbsp of yogurt.

- 1/2 tsp of olive oil.

Steps:



1. Mix the ingredients well for 3 minutes.

2. Apply the mask on your face for around 20-30 minutes.

3. Clean your face with cold water and enjoy a fresh face.





3. Yeast Mask

Ingredients:



- 1 tbsp of instant yeast.

- 2 tbsp of warm milk

- 1 tbsp of honey

Steps:

1. Melt the yeast with the warm milk and then mix with honey.

2. Apply the mask and leave it on for at least 20 minutes.

3. Wash your wake with warm water and then with cold water.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @bambilegit