The Best Way to Reduce Armpit Hair With a Lot Less Pain...

Armpit hair removal is one of the most annoying things that women have to do. But did you know that there are home remedies to reduce armpit hair naturally? Of course, it won't get rid of it or remove it permanently but by time and consistency you can start to notice a change.

Sugar and Lemon to reduce Armpit Hair

- 1 Tbsp sugar

- 2 Tbsp lemon juice

Steps:

- In a small bowl, mix the sugar and lemon very well together.

- Apply the mixture to your underarms, and leave it on for around 5 minutes.

- Get a clean piece of cloth, and very carefully and super gently start exfoliating or massaging it under your arms.

- Wash under your arms very well, and then pat it dry using a towel.

What to expect from this sugar and lemon armpit home remedy:

- Repeat the above steps twice a week, and after a while you can start noticing the results or reduction in your underarm pit hair.

- This technique requires you to do it constantly in order for you hair to remain reduced. If you stop, it could go back to normal.

- This homemade mixture is a good way to reduce your armpit hair without any pain.

- Note: Do not try this is you have sensitive skin! If you have sensitive skin, this homemade remedy can cause inflammation under your arms.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @emmahoareau