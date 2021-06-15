The Fustany x Ask a Stylist Beauty Box Will Keep Your Skin Glowing All Summer Long

If you know anything about Fustany and Ask a Stylist, it’s that we love to spoil our readers and clients. Summer is here and yes summer comes with tanning, beach waves etc… we thought it’s only fair to create for you the ultimate summer beauty box. We know the sun and the water can take quite a toll on your skin, and we want you to have the best skin all summer long.

Get the ultimate summer beauty box delivered to you with 7 amazing products!





- The Fustany x Ask a Stylist beauty box will fulfill all your skincare needs for the summer. Just add these products to your toiletry bag and your set for all the beach weekends to come.

- No need to shop around to find the perfect product for you, the box will cater to your needs and you’ll save time and effort from shopping.

- Works for all types of skin.

- The products will stay with you for the summer, so no need to worry about shopping for products during that time.

You see the key to having glowing skin all summer long is protecting it and hydration. With all the sun exposure, you need to give your skin some extra love and care, and the Fustany x Ask a Stylist Beauty box is here to do just that.

What does the Fustany x Ask a Stylist beauty box include?

It will consist of 7 beauty items that will keep your skin in check all summer long.

1.L’oreal Hyaluron Expert Gel Wash

This product is the whole package. It will cleanse your skin and help get rid of acne that you might be dealing with. The hyaluronic acid will keep your skin hydrated, and its anti-inflammatory effects will help eliminate acne. This gel wash is suitable for all skin types, from dry, combination to sensitive.

2.Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion SPF

Sunscreen is a must during the summer, and we found the perfect sunscreen for you. Neutorgena’s hydro boost water gel lotion sunscreen will keep your skin hydrated and make you feel refreshed while sitting in the sun. Not only will it protect your skin from the harmful sun rays, this non-greasy sunscreen will keep your skin healthy and moisturized. This sunscreen is very easy to layer under your makeup, so wear it confidently with your favorite beauty look.





3.Bubblzz Bath Bomb

There is nothing better than winding down in a bubble bath after a long day at the beach, which is why we added the Bubblzz bath bomb to Fustany x Ask a Stylist beauty box. The combination of almond oil and Epsom salts will leave you feeling relaxed after the bath and your skin feeling oh so soft.





4.Garnier Hydra Bomb Tissue Mask

What’s great about this sheet mask is that it works for all types of skin, infused with green tea, hyaluronic acid and a super hydrating serum. Leave it on for 15 minutes and your skin will feel rejuvenated.





5.Braes Hydrating Hair Mist

Don’t worry we didn’t forget about your hair, after all it also deserves some love and care. Which is why we picked Braes’s hydrating hair mist with lavender and roses. This hair refresher will give your hair a beautiful shine, reduce scalp inflammation and your hair will smell amazing. Trust us on this, this summer skip the dry shampoo and go for a hydrating mist.









6.Garnier Micellar Water

We all know by now, you should never go to bed with your makeup, which is why we added the Garnier Micellar water to the Fustany x Ask a Stylist box. An all in one cleanser for your face, eyes and lips that works for all skin types. Just leave this in your summer toiletry bag and it will remove your makeup and cleanse your skin.





7.Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

The final product in the Fustany x Ask a Stylist beauty box is Neutrogena's magnificent face cream. It’s important to moisturize and hydrate your skin all summer long, and Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost gel cream will do just that. It replenishes the skin with a pure boost of hydration, leaving the skin soft and supple. Can we ask for more?







