Treat Dry Eyelids With Three Simple Home Remedies

Many of us might suffer from dry eyelids, which tend to cause discomfort and some itching. Dry eyelids can be because of dehydration, lack of of moisturization, or the use of too many beauty products and makeup on this very sensitive part of the face. So let me give you 3 simple home remedies to help treat dry eyelids.

Note: If your eyes are sensitive or you have any eye condition (or you think you could have one), consult your doctor before applying any remedy to your eyes or before using any product!

1. Treat dry eyelids using tea bags

Black tea is a well known and popular remedy for puffy eyes and dry eyelids.

1. Take two tea bags and put them in boiled water.

2. Squeeze them well to get rid of all the water.

3. Place them in the fridge until they cool down.

4. Now it's time to put them on your eyes for 10 minutes.

5. Rinse off and let them air dry.

Note: You can also use lavender or chamomile as a substitute.

2. Treat dry eyelids using olive oil

One of the best oils for your skin is olive oil! Olive oil can moisturize your eyelids and treat its dryness.

1. Dump a cotton ball or pad in some olive oil

2. Massage you eyelids gently before you go to sleep.

3. Rinse your face with warm water in the morning.

3. Treat dry eyelids using baby shampoo

1. Mix a small amount of baby shampoo with warm water.

2. Slightly dip (don't soak) a cotton ball in th mixture.

3. Massage your eyelids using the cotton ball.

3. Gently rinse your eyes.

You should start to notice improvement in 2 weeks.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @collagevintage