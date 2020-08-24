What Causes Cellulite? 3 Common Things That Could Be Behind It

Do you have fats adding up on your butt or thighs? This shouldn't make you self-conscious, because around 90% of women share your problem. Cellulite is very common and normal, so we can all try to normalize it and redefine beauty standards so we can start accepting it. However, we always like to understand our bodies and why it behaves the way it does...

So, what causes cellulite? Cellulite is basically the underlying tissue of fat beneath your skin. The thing about it, is that it actually seems like wrinkles on your body fat. However, it is important to know that having cellulite has nothing to do with size, body shape or body type, even very fit people can have it. Woman of all sizes and body types have cellulite.

So what causes cellulite?

When fat cells build up, they push against the skin creating the dimpling and uneven surface you see. However, there still seems to be not enough understanding when it comes to the causes of cellulite, but here are the most common understandings and causes.

1. Sudden weight loss

The formation of cellulite has endless reasons, but one of the main reasons behind it is weight loss. Some weight loss habits like chemical dieting often lead to severe weight loss in a very short period. This results in the creation of unburnt fats that actually build up together creating a layer of cellulite. It is just like stretch marks, but with a reverse effect.

2. Unhealthy diet

Did you know that fatty foods along with carbohydrates have the ability to make cellulite?Therefore, consuming foods rich in these will increase chances of formation of cellulite on your body. Junk food, fried and salty food lead to lack of physical activity and low metabolism, which is directly related to cellulite formation.

3. Genes and hormones

Another reason behind cellulite is genes. If cellulite runs in your family, then there's nothing you can actually do about it. Every once in a while your hormones revolt and change, and this actually leaves some impact on your body; cellulite is one of them. Hormones like estrogen encourage the formation of cellulite on certain body parts

Main Image Credits: Instagram @laurenelizabeth