Why Dry Brushing is Awesome for You?

I am one of those people that will try a lot of different techniques to achieve the ultimate super soft skin. Last week I told you all about the wonders of baby oil, and the time before that I told you about how amazing body scrub is for exfoliating your skin. This time however I am going to tell you about an old fashioned technique for your skin, yet it is flawless. Just so you know, Miranda Kerr has been quoted that she uses this technique every day, and we all know how awesome she looks.

Exfoliation is very important for you skin, as you remove the dead cells, however what most people don't realize is that your entire body needs exfoliation. Our skin is filled with toxins, and the only way for it to function at its best is to remove those toxins. A simple and easy way to remove toxins and achieve extremely smooth skin is by dry brushing. You know those big brown brushes, the ones you pass by when you are in the pharmacy or possibly seen it hanging in your grandparents' house? Well next time you are at the pharmacy, stop and purchase one of those big brown brushes. Sure they look like you can scrub the floor with it, but once you try dry brushing it will become a weekly if not a daily routine. Dry skin brushing daily provides you with a number of benefits:





>>>> 6 Natural Cellulite Home Treatments to Help Smooth out the Skin







Benefits of dry brushing:

1. Dry skin brushing increases the circulation to the skin, therefore encouraging your system to get rid of any waste.

2. Since cellulite is an accumulation of toxins, dry brushing reduces the appearance of cellulite.

3. Dry skin brushing helps your skin breath and opens up any clogged pores.

4. Dry skin removes all the dead skin and leaves your skin smoother and glowing.

5. If you are suffering from ingrown hairs, dry skin brushing will immediately eliminate that problem.

6. If you are one of those people that forgets to apply lotion every night, using dry skin brushing will reduce the need for body lotion.

7. What is amazing, dry skin brushing tones your muscles, leaving you body looking well toned and your fat distributed equally across your body.

Ultimately dry skin brushing leaves your skin smooth and healthy, more importantly it is an easy and inexpensive way to take care of your skin.

So here is how you dry brush your skin:

1. Dry skin brushing should take place before your shower, so once you're done you can wash away the dead cells.

2. Start from the bottom of your body (the foot and the ankles) and work your way up.

3. Gently in a circular motion, rub your skin upwards working your way up from the feet, to the legs, to the thighs then stomach.

4. Be very cautious with the soft skin, and never brush over inflamed areas, or any sunburnt areas.

5. Once you are done with the body, time to do your back. Brush from neck down to back.

6. Shower after the brushing, then apply some moisturizer. Personally I recommend some baby oil or some moisturizer with coconut extract.

Don't worry if your skin goes all red, this is normal and after each time your skin will get used to it. Be sure to include the dry skin brushing in your daily routine, or at least before every shower. In a matter of weeks you will see a tremendous difference in your body that you will absolutely love.