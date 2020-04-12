Your Guide to Clean Clogged Pores Using Steam at Home

Cleansing your face regularly is crucial for healthy and good looking skin. Everyday, your pores get clogged, due to sweat mixed with dust and pollution, which eventually causes pimples and acne. For that, you need to exfoliate and deep cleanse your skin with steam at home once a week to make sure your pores are getting unclogged. Facial steaming is a great way to do that, because it opens up the pores, allowing the dirt and built up oils to leave your pores much easier.

Get more skincare treatment ideas you can do at home here!

Here’s how to steam your face at home:

1. Make sure you first cleanse your face really well.

2. In a pot, pour some water and add some fresh mint or green tea leaves, and leave them on the heat, until it boils.

3. If you have dry skin you also add rose, lavender or chamomile flowers.

Lavender also does wonders for those who have trouble sleeping.

4. If you have oily skin, you can add rosemary, red raspberry leaves and sage.



The ultimate skincare routine for oily skin!

5. Pour the water in a bowl, and position your face 15 cm from it, you should feel the steam on your skin, but it shouldn't be painful.

6. It’s recommended that you place a towel over your head and the bowl during the process, so that the steam doesn’t escape.

7. Be careful if the heat or steam is becoming uncomfortable or irritating, take a break immediately!

8. You’re supposed to leave your skin exposed to steam for around 10 minutes.

9. Now wash your face with luke-warm water and then with cold water, or rose water to tighten your pores.

10. Don’t forget to moisturize your face! It is really important to bring hydration back to the skin.

11. After a couple of hours you can also apply ice to your face or use an ice roller to tighten the skin and pores.

Try out these ice-cube recipe for amazing skin.

Main Image Credits: Women's Heritage