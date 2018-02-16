Your Guide to Taking Care of Your Skin in Your 20's

Ever thought about how to take care of your skin in your 20's? No it is not too early at all, in fact taking care of your skin in your 20's is crucial, to create a good base for the many years to come. That being said, being in your 20's is a stressful time, where your hormones usually go through quite a change, so you need to pay extra attention to your skin. We have gathered for you the most important tips and tricks to take care of your skin in your 20's.

1. Use a light facial cleanser, make sure it is suitable for your skin, and use it twice a day, morning and night. For oily skin, you can opt for a cleanser that contains alpha hydroxy. As for sensitive skin, make sure you go for a gentle facial cleanser so as not to irritate your skin.

2. Go for a light face cream that is water-based and free of oil to soften your skin, and be sure to use it daily. Forgetting to moisturize your skin during your 20's will only lead to rough, dehydrated skin, which will lead to the appearance of wrinkles at an early age.

3. Another way to take care of your skin during your 20's is facial scrubbing. It is extremely important to get rid of the dead skin cells on your face. Use a gentle face scrub twice a week to keep it fresh and glowing.

4. The sun rays are actually one of the most harmful things your skin is exposed to. You should always use a strong SPF cream and apply it at least 10 minutes before leaving the house. You should know that exposing your skin to harmful sun rays will lead to skin damage and the early appearance of wrinkles.

5. A healthy lifestyle is reflected in your skin, and vice versa. So, in order to take care of your skin in your 20's, increase your intake of healthy snacks such as fruits and vegetables, and avoid, or at least decrease, the amount of sodas, caffeine and fast food. If you regularly eat junk food, you are more likely to develop zits or acne problems.

6. Taking care of your skin in your 20's is also greatly associated with stress. It has a huge impact on your skin, and you probably never even knew it. Make sure to de-stress from time to time and exercise regularly, as this will regulate blood flow and give your face a natural rosy look.

7. We cannot even begin to stress the importance of water, especially for your skin. Though it may seem like such a simple tip, however, it has a huge and long lasting effect. Drink at least eight glasses of water everyday, it will give your skin a natural glow during your 20's and keep it looking young.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @taraemad