Oscars 2019: What Jewelry to Wear with Each Dress Inspired by the Celebs

This year at the 2019 Oscars, we wanted to give you something a little different. Looking through celebrities Oscars red carpet looks and stunning jewelry pieces, we couldn't help but see it as a great opportunity to learn and show you how to style your jewelry with your evening dresses and looks. Finding the perfect necklace for neckline and balancing out your look with your earrings and hairstyle isn't simple, there's an art to it and when mastered it ends up looking phenomenal, like these celebrities' red carpet Oscars 2019 Dresses and looks.



Before you take a look, a historic and iconic Tiffany jewel was worn on the red carpet by Lady Gaga. The last person who wore it was the legendary Audrey Hepbrun during promoting Breakfast at Tiffany's! It is a 128 carat yellow diamond.





Image Credits: Instagram @whowhatwear





Main Image Credits: Just Jared

Gallery Image Credits: Getty Via PopSugar