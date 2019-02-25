2
Oscars 2019
| by The Fustany Team

Oscars 2019: What Jewelry to Wear with Each Dress Inspired by the Celebs

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

This year at the 2019 Oscars, we wanted to give you something a little different. Looking through celebrities Oscars red carpet looks and stunning jewelry pieces, we couldn't help but see it as a great opportunity to learn and show you how to style your jewelry with your evening dresses and looks. Finding the perfect necklace for neckline and balancing out your look with your earrings and hairstyle isn't simple, there's an art to it and when mastered it ends up looking phenomenal, like these celebrities' red carpet Oscars 2019 Dresses and looks. 

Before you take a look, a historic and iconic Tiffany jewel was worn on the red carpet by Lady Gaga. The last person who wore it was the legendary Audrey Hepbrun during promoting Breakfast at Tiffany's! It is a 128 carat yellow diamond. 

Image Credits: Instagram @whowhatwear


Main Image Credits: Just Jared

Gallery Image Credits: Getty Via PopSugar

Nadine Labaki
1 of 13
Nadine Labaki
With a one-shoulder dress, earrings and no necklace is your best option. Which is what Nadine did, highlighting the beauty of her Elie Saab Dress.
Amy Adams
2 of 13
Amy Adams
A Sweetheart neckline is perfect for a bold necklace and this Cartier beauty is hard to miss.
Laura Dern
3 of 13
Laura Dern
Another way you can accessorize a sweetheart neckline is with a bold princess necklace, that falls in the middle of the heart neckline, like this Harry Winston piece.
Lady Gaga
4 of 13
Lady Gaga
With a strapless dress a short statement necklace with matching earrings is always a beautiful, classic way to go.
Ashley Graham
5 of 13
Ashley Graham
This Martin Katz chocker tennis necklace is also a great option for a strapless dress!
Charlize Theron
6 of 13
Charlize Theron
This is our favorite look this year. This high neck, simple Dior dress was paired perfectly with a layered Bulgari Serpenti necklace and matching bracelet to add more drama and sophistication.
Sarah Paulson
7 of 13
Sarah Paulson
A Harry Winston choker really completed this dramatic dress. It grounded the look so much so that the necklace looks like a part of the dress. We love it.
Amandla Stenberg
8 of 13
Amandla Stenberg
With a sexy plunging neckline, long necklaces add even more sexiness to the look. The dangling earrings are perfect with her updo and Miu Miu dress.
Kacey Musgraves
9 of 13
Kacey Musgraves
With a high neck dramatic and poofy Giambattista Valli dress like this, simple stud earrings are definitely the best choice. A dress like this is an accessory of its own.
Leslie Bibb
10 of 13
Leslie Bibb
This dress has a '20s style to it and a long wrap necklace like this is perfect for it. Especially if it's long enough to dangle from the back.
Allison Janney
11 of 13
Allison Janney
With a sexy evening suit, a short statement necklace sits perfectly on the collar giving the blazer more dimension and luxury. This magnificent piece is by Chopard.
Elsie Fisher
12 of 13
Elsie Fisher
If you decide to wear a button-down with your suit, a pin or short statement necklace would look amazing. We also love that Elsie Fisher brought hair pins to the red carpet, perfectly fitting to her look.
Tessa Thompson
13 of 13
Tessa Thompson
There's always the beautiful option of matching your jewelry to the tones in your dress. Tessa Thompon wore a Chanel dress with gold accents that looked incredible with the, also Chanel, yellow and gold statement earrings.



