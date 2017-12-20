Azza Fahmy Depicts the Diverse Beauty of Egyptian Heritage in Her New ‘Falahy’ Collection!

The Egyptian woman has worn jewelry since the beginning of time, and her unique jewelry pieces have always made her stand out. The Egyptian woman was also exposed to a lot of cultures, and her jewelry was always there to tell stories about them, and document history.

Earrings inspired by the Egyptian Oasis - Sterling silver earrings.

Azza Fahmy, the Egyptian woman leading the luxury jewelry house, launched a new collection called ‘Falahy’. She was able to take traditional and cultural jewelry pieces, and turn them into contemporary ones, that the modern-day Egyptian woman can wear.

A necklace inspired by the Egyptian peasants' jewelry - 18kt gold, sterling silver beaded necklace.

The Azza Fahmy ‘Falahy’ collection was inspired by the Egyptian artistic heritage from across the country, and was presented with a fresh artistic perspective that fuses Egyptian, Greco-Roman, and Victorian origins.

A bracelet inspired by Hallmark vintage jewelry - 18kt gold, sterling silver bracelet adorned with precious stones and filigree.

Azza Fahmy also had a modern vision on the traditional Kerdan, and designed matching earrings and necklace just to honor a very loved Egyptian woman, artist, and performer, ‘Taheya Karyoka’.

Matching necklace and earrings to honor Taheya Karyoka - 18kt gold and sterling silver.

Now scroll down to see the rest of the beautiful Azza Fahmy 'Falahy' collection.