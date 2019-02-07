2
Write with Us
Valentine's Day Is Taking a New Twist with Azza Fahmy

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Valentine's Day Is Taking a New Twist with Azza Fahmy

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

What is the first thing you think of when you hear the word 'Love'? A relationship, right? But, what kind of relationship? Why is it, that love is mostly associated, initially, with a romantic relationship? When love is actually a lot bigger than one relationship and romance should not be limited only to your life partner. 

Azza Fahmy were inspired by this concept for their 'Don't Define It, Express It' campaign. Giving voice and attention to the importance of recognizing love with all its forms, whether it's towards a partner, a friend, a family member and most importantly to yourself.

undefined

Love T-Lock Necklace

Azza Fahmy wants us to start seeing love differently by saying “It's not complicated”, highlighting that love is a simple, yet deep feeling. Make of it what you want and if you feel it towards someone at a certain point in time, show them you love them and don‟t overthink it.

“Love or in love?” How about not looking for an answer and let yourself feel whatever you‟re feeling. No need to label it and no need to define it. Let yourself love and let them feel what you‟re feeling, whether it‟s with a look, your words or a symbolic gift.

undefined

Poetry Wrap-around Bracelet

Now this is our favorite… Azza Fahmy wants you to "Be your own Valentine". Who said you need to have one other than yourself? Self love is an often forgotten form of love that is of the utmost importance. You need to remember that if you can't love yourself, you'll never give yourself what you deserve and find your full potential. So we remind you to pamper yourself and buy yourself gifts when you know you deserve it and you're in need of a pick me up.

undefined

Love Button Earrings

If you're looking to gift your loved ones or yourself something valuable with a clear expression of love and appreciation, Azza Fahmy has a new elegant Valentine's Day collection, with pieces that would look great together and separately, and would suit most tastes. It would especially be perfect for those looking for timeless jewelry to be worn differently over the years to come. 

undefined

We are One' Band

So this Valentine's Day pamper yourself and celebrate, the unconventional way. Break the status quo and recognize every relationship you have that brings you joy, and bring them joy with something they'll love. #DontDefineItExpressIt

undefined

Silver T-Lock Necklace


All Image Credits: Instagram @azzafahmy

L.O.V.E, a four letter word with so much more behind it. Explore it all in our Love & Relationships section.


Poetry Bracelet for Him
We are One' Band
We are One' Band for Him
Poetry Wrap-around Bracelet
Silver T-Lock Necklace
Love Button Earrings
Love T-Lock Bracelet
Love T-Lock Necklace
