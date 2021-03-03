How many times were you so excited to go out flaunting your new pair of shoes and came back with blisters on your feet? Or felt like the day was ruined because your feet were in pain all the time you were out? We've all been there at least once, but there is a way to avoid it from happening again. Learn how to break in your new shoes before going out wearing them. Just try this super fast and effective method and you'll be able to walk in them more confidently and comfortably.

1. Wear cotton or fluffy wool socks, then wear your news shoes.

2. Using your hair dryer, direct medium hot air in a circular motion towards the parts where the shoes are most uncomfortable. There should be a bit of distance between the hair dryer and the shoes so you don't end up damaging them.

3. Keep the heat for a few minutes, then walk around the house for a while. If it still feels tight around your feet, direct the hairdryer again for a few more minutes.

4. Repeat the above steps a couple of times until the shoes are no longer uncomfortable. You can also try wearing a thicker pair of socks if needed before walking around your home.

5. Now, take the socks off and try the shoes without them. You'll find that they fit really well and no longer seem to be rubbing too hard against your skin. You are now ready to go!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @racheloveee