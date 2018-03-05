Oscars 2018: How the Celebrities Sparkled Even More with their Jewelry!

Have you seen the gorgeous dresses celebrities wore to this year's Oscars red carpet? Well, they're ok, compared to the jewelry they wore to sparkle even more at the Oscars 2018.

Ashley Judd, for example, wore a gorgeous wore a gorgeous Bulgari diamond necklace and paired it with a huge Zameer Kassam diamond ring. As for Allison Janney, besides winning the Oscars for best supporting actress, she was wearing 4 million dollars worth of jewelry.

Without any further explanation, scroll down, and see for yourself all the beautiful celebrities to the Oscars 2018 red carpet to complement their dresses.