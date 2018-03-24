Six Accessorizing Rules You Should Break

Rules are made to be broken. Yes, that's the number one rule you should follow when it comes to fashion and style. Of course, there are some style rules that we should abide by, but others are just oh-so-ridiculous. Here are some accessorizing rules you should break. Things that were once a "no-no" are now perfectly acceptable, it's all about how you pull your whole look together, and how you use accessories to reflect your personal style.

1. Don't mix silver and gold jewelry.

It's totally okay to mix silver and gold jewelry. If you're wearing a silver tone watch, it's perfectly acceptable to stack up golden bracelets next to it. Also, a rings party looks great when you have the perfect mix of silver and gold rings. Don't you think it gets boring when everything is matchy-matchy? However, experimenting with dainty jewelry pieces is the best way to mix silver and gold jewelry if you still have doubts.

2. Less is more.

Coco Chanel once said: "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one accessory." Well, Coco does have a point, sometimes, less is more. However, I do believe that more is more, you just need to strategically pick your accessories, and make sure that you don't look like you've been attacked by a carnival. Just to affirm, more is more when it comes to your stacked bracelets or rings party. Wearing a statement necklace with mega-sized earrings and a couple of cocktail rings is not a look that can be easily pulled off, only Anna Dello Russo can make that work for her.

3. Always match your handbag, shoes, and belt.

It might have been the trend back in the days, but the coordinated set look should be immediately abandoned, as it'll only make you look outdated. Add more interest to your outfit by mixing and matching your accessories. Don't be afraid to experiment with different shades, textures and styles. A classic Chanel flap-bag paired with your favorite Converse sneakers? Yes, that's a look that would totally work out!

4. Sneakers are only for the gym.

Gone are the days when sneakers were only for the gym. Sneakers are now trendy more than ever, worn with everything from jeans, to skirts and dresses. You can make them work with a casual outfit, or even clash them with a dressed up look. A pair of shoes that combines functionality, comfort and style? Of course, we'd never say no to that.

5. Tall girls shouldn't wear heels.

Says who? And that's coming from a tall girl who loves to wear heels, and gets comments such as, "Why do you wear heels when you're already tall?" Tall or short, girls should wear whatever they desire without anyone dictating them on what to do. So tall girls, wear heels, chin up and just walk away.

6. Clutches are only for evenings.

Just because clutches are small in size, doesn't mean they're only intended for evenings. They might have been a necessity for an evening look back in the days, but today, clutches can be worn day or night. Take your pick from mini clutches, to over-sized ones, you should be able to tell what will work for the office and what is more suitable for a night out on the weekend.





Main photo credits: Instagram @Collagevintage