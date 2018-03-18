Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories sunglasses 2018 jessica kahawaty main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

These Sunglasses Block Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now

I dare you to open any fashion influencer's Instagram profile and not find her posing in these 90's sunglasses at least once! They seriously block zero sun, but they're so cool, everybody wants one now.

The so-called 'Matrix' sunglasses used to be a big thing back in the late 90's and early in the 2000's. I remember when I first saw 'The Matrix', my whole life revolved around this movie, I even cut my hair, and got the sunglasses. So, imagine the mixed feelings I had when I first saw these very small, ineffective sunglasses that I really loved when I was 10, happy to see them again but not sure if I'll get a new one.

But, on a more serious note, these new 'Matrix' sunglasses come in many shapes and sizes, and I honestly can't deny, their look is kind of growing on me, and I might buy one for Springtime. I also think of the times when I'll want to show off my eye makeup, and my sunglasses won't stop me from doing so. 

Now scroll down to see how the chicest ladies in the fashion industry wore these little glasses, and looked so cool! 

The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.



These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Alexandra Pereira

Alexandra Pereira
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Gizele Oliveira

Gizele Oliveira
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Leena Al Ghouti

Leena Al Ghouti
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Nour Arida

Nour Arida
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Kare

Kare
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Yasmine Kenawi

Yasmine Kenawi
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Xenia

Xenia
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Soraya Bakhtiar

Soraya Bakhtiar
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Maria Alia

Maria Alia
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
These Sunglasses Blocks Zero Sun, but They're the Most Wanted Right Now!

Jessica Kahawaty

Jessica Kahawaty

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2018  Summer fashion 2018  Accessories  Summer accessories  Sunglasses  Sunglasses trends  Fashion bloggers 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑