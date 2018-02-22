Fashion Header image article main shamekh al bluwi fmm by fatma al mulla iphone cases

| by Zeina Tawfik

This Is What Happened When We Exclusively Got the New "FMM x Shamekh" Cases!

Working in the fashion industry definitely has its perks, and one of them is being connected to amazingly talented artists and designers! This week, we got the chance to have an exclusive first look at the seriously cool collaboration between Shamekh Al-Bluwi and Fatma Al-Mulla of FMM. The illustrator and the designer partnered up to create a collection of iPhone X cases, which we received at the office, and let me tell you something...they're the farthest thing from boring.

As I unboxed the package, I could see that each one from the Fustany.com girls got attracted to a different case from the "FMM x Shamekh" collection. So, it hit me, why don't we have an impromptu photo session, to flaunt the funky iPhone X cases, and show you how each case matched one of the desks at the office?! I went ahead, and here's the outcome.

1. The Burquaa Queen

2. The Shaikh

3. Yes We Can

4. The Bedouin Muse

Photography: Irmita Elizondo

