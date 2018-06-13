I love straw hats, even though I can't wear them, I have one that I wear whenever I am with my friends at a 'girls only' pool party. All my life I've seen women take out their straw hats only when they're going to the beach, or to the pool, but I realized that straw hats are so chic and so wearable beyond that. So, I went and searched among the many fashionable Instagram accounts I follow and got out for you some cool outfit ideas you can wear with a straw hat.
One of the cool outfits I found is this one by Elin Berntson. This is a good representation of how to wear a straw hat away from the beach on a chic outfit!
You Can Totally Wear Straw Hats with any Outfit, and Here’s the Proof!
About the Author
Zeinab El-Fiqi
Since she was a little girl, Zeinab El-Fiqi enjoyed listening to music while she sat down on the floor to write short stories. She always found writing a way to express herself. Growing up, she always had passion for fashion, as she played dress up and pretended there's a runway in her room. She studied Marketing and Management, which helped her make a balance between business and love for arts. Though she never wanted to study fashion, she enjoys writing about it and getting every insight on it. Zeinab enjoys the little things in life; a cup of coffee and good music can make her day, and a walk in the park with her favorite songs on can turn a bad mood into a happy mood. You can reach her on zeinab@fustany.com