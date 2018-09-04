2
| by Jasmine Kamal

Nelly Karim, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson and More Rock Venice Film Festival

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Venice Film Festival's red carpet hits again this year on the 29th of August and goes on till the 8th of this month. There's no doubt, we didn't miss to follow up and collect the most glamorous looks that lit up the festival red carpet so far. The Arab Star, Nelly Karim astonished us with her look just like last year, and it was crucial to show you the gowns she chose for such an iconic event. Nevertheless, we gathered a bunch of red carpet gowns worn by Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, and other stars at the Venice Film Festival 2018, so keep scrolling if you need to see them...

Main Image Credits In Order: PopSugar - Instagram @nellykarim_official - Instagram @hollywoodmedia1

Venice Film Festival 2018

Nelly Karim

Nelly Karim
Venice Film Festival 2018

Nelly Karim

Nelly Karim
Venice Film Festival 2018

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Venice Film Festival 2018

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Venice Film Festival 2018

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson
Venice Film Festival 2018

Clémence Poésy

Clémence Poésy
Venice Film Festival 2018

Clémence Poésy

Clémence Poésy
Venice Film Festival 2018

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin
Venice Film Festival 2018

Bérénice Bejo

Bérénice Bejo
Venice Film Festival 2018

Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Venice Film Festival 2018

Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Marquezine
Venice Film Festival 2018

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk
Venice Film Festival 2018

Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt
Venice Film Festival 2018

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz
Venice Film Festival 2018

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Venice Film Festival 2018

Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss
Venice Film Festival 2018

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin
Venice Film Festival 2018

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman
Venice Film Festival 2018

Mia Goth

Mia Goth
Venice Film Festival 2018

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts
Venice Film Festival 2018

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts
Venice Film Festival 2018

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts
Venice Film Festival 2018

Nicole Warne

Nicole Warne
Venice Film Festival 2018

Nicole Warne

Nicole Warne
Venice Film Festival 2018

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio
Venice Film Festival 2018

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman

