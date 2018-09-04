Nelly Karim, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson and More Rock Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival's red carpet hits again this year on the 29th of August and goes on till the 8th of this month. There's no doubt, we didn't miss to follow up and collect the most glamorous looks that lit up the festival red carpet so far. The Arab Star, Nelly Karim astonished us with her look just like last year, and it was crucial to show you the gowns she chose for such an iconic event. Nevertheless, we gathered a bunch of red carpet gowns worn by Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, and other stars at the Venice Film Festival 2018, so keep scrolling if you need to see them...

Main Image Credits In Order: PopSugar - Instagram @nellykarim_official - Instagram @hollywoodmedia1