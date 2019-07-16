2
Fashion

by Farida Abdel Malek

1 Outfit Worn by 3 Celebrities! Recreate It from Your Favorite High Street Stores

Don't you just love modern day women? We have the capability of  popularizing a pajama set trend because comfort very much tops the list these days. Not only that, but we are even capable of making it look really cool and even chic. Victoria Beckham just posted on her Instagram that one of her designs from her latest collection was worn by not only her but also Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, who both happen to have recently married a Jonas Brother.

Priyanka Chopra wearing the Victoria Beckham Pajama Set untucked and comfortably...

undefined

Sophie Turner wearing the Victoria Beckham Pajama Set for a chic formal look...

undefined

Victoria Beckham wearing her Victoria Beckham Pajama Set tucked in for an effortless strong look...

undefined

This Victoria Beckham design is a beautiful matching loose blouse and pants set, similar to the pajama trend that come out a while ago. 

undefined

Victoria Beckham Oversized Colour Block ShirtFluid Pyjama Trousers 

A lot of celebrities have rocked the pajama trend before, as well as street style queens. So if you want to wear it yourself we wanted to show you some matching sets from some of the coolest high street stores that will give that effortless look. Take a look below at these matching sets from Zara, Massimo Dutti, Aritzia and Mango.


All Image Credits: Instagram @victoriabeckham

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


