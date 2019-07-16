1 Outfit Worn by 3 Celebrities! Recreate It from Your Favorite High Street Stores

Don't you just love modern day women? We have the capability of popularizing a pajama set trend because comfort very much tops the list these days. Not only that, but we are even capable of making it look really cool and even chic. Victoria Beckham just posted on her Instagram that one of her designs from her latest collection was worn by not only her but also Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, who both happen to have recently married a Jonas Brother.

Victoria Beckham Oversized Colour Block Shirt & Fluid Pyjama Trousers



All Image Credits: Instagram @victoriabeckham