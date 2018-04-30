Blake Lively's Style Just Keeps Getting Better Day After Day, and Here's the Proof!

If you used to love watching "Gossip Girl" TV show, then you probably admired Blake Lively's style as a character. But soon after the show ended, Blake Lively proved that she has what it takes to be a real-life Serena Vanderwoodsen.

Every time she's on tour promoting a new movie, Blake Lively knows exactly what to wear to impress everyone, even when she was pregnant! Blake Lively has a very feminine style, she even has her own signature look, with her long blonde hair, and sophisticated yet simple outfits.

To prove that Blake Lively's style just keeps getting better day after day, scroll down to see some of the latest looks she appeared in promoting her new movie "A Simple Favor".