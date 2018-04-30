Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style blake lively most recent looks mainimage

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Blake Lively's Style Just Keeps Getting Better Day After Day, and Here's the Proof!

If you used to love watching "Gossip Girl" TV show, then you probably admired Blake Lively's style as a character. But soon after the show ended, Blake Lively proved that she has what it takes to be a real-life Serena Vanderwoodsen.

Every time she's on tour promoting a new movie, Blake Lively knows exactly what to wear to impress everyone, even when she was pregnant! Blake Lively has a very feminine style, she even has her own signature look, with her long blonde hair, and sophisticated yet simple outfits.

To prove that Blake Lively's style just keeps getting better day after day, scroll down to see some of the latest looks she appeared in promoting her new movie "A Simple Favor".

Blake Lively in Michael Kors

Blake Lively in Michael Kors
Blake Lively in Zimmermann

Blake Lively in Zimmermann
Blake Lively in Jacquie Aiche earrings

Blake Lively in Jacquie Aiche earrings
Blake Lively in Ralph Lauren

Blake Lively in Ralph Lauren
Blake Lively in Sonia Rykiel

Blake Lively in Sonia Rykiel
