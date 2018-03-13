Did Meghan Markle Just Copy Kate Middleton's Style?

Meghan Markle attended her first official event with the royal family, and people can’t stop talking about what she wore, from her little white beret to matching shoes with her soon-to-be sister in law, Kate Middleton.

Wearing some sort of a hat or a fascinator to an official event is an English royalty tradition, that’s why Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a beret for the first time ever since her engagement to Prince Harry has been announced.

But if you look closely you’ll notice that the English hat is not the only thing Meghan Markle is adopting, Kate Middleton and her are also wearing the same shoes. It’s definitely a very cute gesture from the Duchess to match outfits with her soon-to-be sister in law, and a sign that she’s helping her get more comfortable with her new life.