If You're a Teenager Then This Young Star's Style Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, is the star of 'Stranger Things' one of the most talked about shows right now. The teenage star is only 14 years old, but her style game is already as good as any other female celebrity!

She might be known as Eleven, the weird little girl from 'Stranger Things' that only wears one outfit during the whole season, but in real life, Millie Bobby Brown enjoys playing dress up. She appeared in several big events like the Golden Globes, the SAG awards and many other red carpet events wearing different chic looks.

Whether they're age appropriate or not, I'll leave this to your mum to decide if you can wear high heels or not. But on so many occasion I found Millie Bobby Brown's style quite inspiring for a young girl's style, like this outfit she wore to the SAG awards. She was dressed in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress, and a pair of white converse, which is very chic and simple at the same time.

Millie Bobby Brown - SAG Awards 2018

Scroll down to see more of Millie Bobby Brown's best fashion moments.