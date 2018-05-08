Met Gala 2018: Here's Why We Think It's the Year's Most Exciting Fashion Event

The Met Gala is the fashion event where designers can really let art take the reigns without any restrictions. The Met Gala's red carpet portrays the artistic side of fashion. It is the time where people recognize and appreciate fashion as an art statement not just clothes or a pretty designer dress.

The reason we find a lot of excitement when it comes to the Met Gala is that it's the only time where it's not about liking the dresses or thinking it looks 'good' it's a lot more than that. I see it this way, the celebrities become a canvas that displays the amazing art designers have to offer. The designer takes the theme and takes their muse/celebrity and they create something that merges their personality to the dress and the theme.

This year's Met Gala’s theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The Catholic church is known for its extravagance and its strong usage of art, paintings and clothing to portray its message and history. So seeing what fashion it has inspired is absolutely exciting and riveting.

Designers were inspired by the Renaissance era, biblical paintings and church interiors along with their architectural structures. The two biggest statements on the carpet were gold and exceedingly long gown trains and Atelier Versace designs. You can almost say the heavenly bodies (that is the beautiful celebrities) left trails of catholic inspiring art on the red carpet.

Rihanna broke the internet when she walked the carpet in this pope dress designed by Maison Margiela.





These are our favorite looks from the Met Gala 2018 red carpet. Also, scroll down to see a lot more looks from the Met Gala red carpet.



'The Trains'

Versace could have just created one the greatest ever red carpet moments that Blake Lively wore last night.





Amal Clooney radiated elegance in the dramatic Richard Quinn dress.





Diane Kruger in a magnificent Prabal Gurung.







'The Angelics'

Katy Perry Made quite the entrance is this Versace winged art piece...we can't bare to call it anything but that.





Amanda Seyfried looked goddess-like in Prada.







Rising star SZA looked like an actual star in Versace.





Rosie Huntington Whiteley was a real life glowing halo in this sexy caped Ralph Lauren.







All Image Credits: Getty Images