| by Farida Abdel Malek

Met Gala 2018: Here's Why We Think It's the Year's Most Exciting Fashion Event

The Met Gala is the fashion event where designers can really let art take the reigns without any restrictions. The Met Gala's red carpet portrays the artistic side of fashion. It is the time where people recognize and appreciate fashion as an art statement not just clothes or a pretty designer dress. 

The reason we find a lot of excitement when it comes to the Met Gala is that it's the only time where it's not about liking the dresses or thinking it looks 'good' it's a lot more than that. I see it this way, the celebrities become a canvas that displays the amazing art designers have to offer. The designer takes the theme and takes their muse/celebrity and they create something that merges their personality to the dress and the theme. 

This year's Met Gala’s theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The Catholic church is known for its extravagance and its strong usage of art, paintings and clothing to portray its message and history. So seeing what fashion it has inspired is absolutely exciting and riveting. 

Designers were inspired by the Renaissance era, biblical paintings and church interiors along with their architectural structures. The two biggest statements on the carpet were gold and exceedingly long gown trains and Atelier Versace designs. You can almost say the heavenly bodies (that is the beautiful celebrities) left trails of catholic inspiring art on the red carpet. 

 

Rihanna broke the internet when she walked the carpet in this pope dress designed by Maison Margiela.


These are our favorite looks from the Met Gala 2018 red carpet. Also, scroll down to see a lot more looks from the Met Gala red carpet. 

'The Trains'

 

Versace could have just created one the greatest ever red carpet moments that Blake Lively wore last night.


Amal Clooney radiated elegance in the dramatic Richard Quinn dress. 


 

Diane Kruger in a magnificent Prabal Gurung.


'The Angelics'

  

Katy Perry Made quite the entrance is this Versace winged art piece...we can't bare to call it anything but that.


Amanda Seyfried looked goddess-like in Prada.


 

Rising star SZA looked like an actual star in Versace.


 

Rosie Huntington Whiteley was a real life glowing halo in this sexy caped Ralph Lauren.


Met Gala Looks 2018

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Met Gala Looks 2018

Kendall Jenner in Off-White

Met Gala Looks 2018

Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana

Met Gala Looks 2018

Amber Heard in Caroline Herrera

Met Gala Looks 2018

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Paco Rabanne

Met Gala Looks 2018

Irina Shayk in Versace

Met Gala Looks 2018

Solange in Iris van Herpen

Met Gala Looks 2018

Blake Lively in Versace

Met Gala Looks 2018

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

Met Gala Looks 2018

Salma Hayek in Altuzarra

Met Gala Looks 2018

Stella Maxwell in Moschino

Met Gala Looks 2018

Gisele Bundchen in Versace

Zendaya in Versace

Met Gala Looks 2018

Frances McDormand in Valentino

Met Gala Looks 2018

Selena Gomez in Coach

Met Gala Looks 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Met Gala Looks 2018

Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren

Met Gala Looks 2018

Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Ralph Lauren

Met Gala Looks 2018

Janelle Monae in Marc Jacobs

Met Gala Looks 2018

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Met Gala Looks 2018

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Met Gala Looks 2018

Olivia Munn in H&M

Met Gala Looks 2018

Kate Upton in Zac Posen

Met Gala Looks 2018

Jasmine Sanders in H&M

Met Gala Looks 2018

Cardi B in Moschino

Met Gala Looks 2018

SZA in Versace

Met Gala Looks 2018

Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung

Met Gala Looks 2018

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain

Met Gala Looks 2018

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier

Met Gala Looks 2018

Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta

Met Gala Looks 2018

Cara Delevingne in Dior

Met Gala Looks 2018

Winnie Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger

Met Gala Looks 2018

Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung

Met Gala Looks 2018

Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung

Met Gala Looks 2018

Rita Ora in Prada

Met Gala Looks 2018

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Met Gala Looks 2018

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn

Met Gala Looks 2018

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Met Gala Looks 2018

Katy Perry in Versace

Met Gala Looks 2018

Bella Hadid in Gareth Pugh x Chrome Hearts

Met Gala Looks 2018

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Met Gala Looks 2018

Ariana Grande in Vera Wang

Met Gala Looks 2018

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto in Gucci

Met Gala Looks 2018

Lily Collins in Givenchy

Met Gala Looks 2018

Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren

Met Gala Looks 2018

Rihanna in Maison Margiela

