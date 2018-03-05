Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style oscars 2018 dresses gina rodriguez main image11

| by The Fustany Team

Oscars 2018: The Best Celebrity Dresses by Arab Fashion Designers

We always feel proud when we see Arab fashion designers' beautiful dresses dominating big, international red carpets like the Oscars. 

And the Oscars 2018 red carpet was no exception because many celebrities showed up in the most beautiful gowns designed by Arab fashion designers.

So, scroll down to see the best celebrity dresses by Arab fashion designers. 

For more Oscars 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.



Oscars 2018: The Best Celebrity Dresses by Arab Fashion Designers

Allison Janney - Reem Acra

Allison Janney - Reem Acra
Oscars 2018: The Best Celebrity Dresses by Arab Fashion Designers

Gina Rodriguez - Zuhair Murad

Gina Rodriguez - Zuhair Murad
Oscars 2018: The Best Celebrity Dresses by Arab Designers

Betty Gabriel - Tony Ward

Betty Gabriel - Tony Ward
Oscars 2018 dresses

Raya Abirached - Tony Ward

Raya Abirached - Tony Ward
Oscars 2018: The Best Celebrity Dresses by Arab Designers

Giuliana Rancic - Georges Chakra

Giuliana Rancic - Georges Chakra

Tags: Oscars  Best dressed at the oscars  Celebrities at the 2018 oscars  Oscars 2018  Oscars fashion  Arab fashion designers  Red carpet  Red carpet 2018  Red carpet dresses  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2018 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑