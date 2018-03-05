Oscars 2018: These Celebrity Looks at the After Parties Will Leave You Starstruck!

If you think that the Oscars 2018 night is over, then you're so wrong, the night is about to begin! After the official ceremony ends, celebrities go for a quick, but glamorous change to hit the after parties.

There were so many amazing celebrity dresses at the Oscars 2018 after parties! We loved Olivia Wilde's sexy silver dress, it's definitely the perfect compliment to her amazing figure, as for Sofia Vergara, she looks very feminine and sexy like always.

We'll stop talking now and let you scroll down to see our favorite Oscars 2018 after parties looks!