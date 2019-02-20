Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

We're officially counting down to the 2019 Oscars, and we can't wait to see all the red carpet fashion. In celebration of the Oscars 2019, we decided to take a look back at the all-time best dresses on the Oscars red carpet. From Audrey Hepburn in a dress designed by Hubert de Givenchy at the 1953 Oscars, to Lupita N'yongo in her Cinderella-like Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars, you'll find here the most unforgettable dresses to ever hit the Oscars red carpet over the years.

For the 2019 Oscars, we're looking forward to many things, but the red carpet fashion is our main concern! What stunning gown Lady Gaga will shock us all in? Will any actresses rock a suit to the red carpet? Is Amy Adams going to go for a classic chic look?

To get you excited for the 2019 Oscars dresses, scroll down and see our all-time best dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet.







Main Image Credits: Getty Image Via Variety