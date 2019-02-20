2
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

by Zeina Tawfik

Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

We're officially counting down to the 2019 Oscars, and we can't wait to see all the red carpet fashion. In celebration of the Oscars 2019, we decided to take a look back at the all-time best dresses on the Oscars red carpet. From Audrey Hepburn in a dress designed by Hubert de Givenchy at the 1953 Oscars, to Lupita N'yongo in her Cinderella-like Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars, you'll find here the most unforgettable dresses to ever hit the Oscars red carpet over the years.

For the 2019 Oscars, we're looking forward to many things, but the red carpet fashion is our main concern! What stunning gown Lady Gaga will shock us all in? Will any actresses rock a suit to the red carpet? Is Amy Adams going to go for a classic chic look?

To get you excited for the 2019 Oscars dresses, scroll down and see our all-time best dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet.


Main Image Credits: Getty Image Via Variety

For more Oscars Coverage, stay updated here for the latest exciting news! 


Lupita Nyong'o in Prada - 2014-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada - 2014

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace - 2014-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace - 2014

Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive - 2014-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive - 2014

Jennifer Aniston in Valentino - 2013-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston in Valentino - 2013

Charlize Theron in Dior - 2013-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Charlize Theron in Dior - 2013

Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta - 2013-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta - 2013

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior - 2013-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior - 2013

Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace - 2012-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace - 2012

Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen - 2012-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen - 2012

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad - 2012-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad - 2012

Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli - 2012-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli - 2012

Natalie Portman in Rodarte - 2011- red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Natalie Portman in Rodarte - 2011

Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford - 2011-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford - 2011

Mila Kunis in Elie Saab - 2011-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Mila Kunis in Elie Saab - 2011

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy - 2011-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy - 2011

Zoe Saldana in Givenchy - 2010-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Zoe Saldana in Givenchy - 2010

Jennifer Lopez in Armani Prive - 2010-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez in Armani Prive - 2010

Cameron Diaz in Oscar de la Renta - 2010-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Cameron Diaz in Oscar de la Renta - 2010

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dior - 2009-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dior - 2009

Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive - 2009-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive - 2009

Penelope Cruz in Pierre Balmain - 2009-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz in Pierre Balmain - 2009

Nicole Kidman in Dior - 2009-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman in Dior - 2009

Marion Cotillard in Dior - 2009-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Marion Cotillard in Dior - 2009

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier - 2008-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier - 2008

Penelope Cruz in Atelier Versace - 2007-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz in Atelier Versace - 2007

Anne Hathaway in Marchesa - 2006-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway in Marchesa - 2006

Reese Witherspoon in Dior - 2006-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Reese Witherspoon in Dior - 2006

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga - 2007-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga - 2007

Keira Knightley in Vera Wang - 2006-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Keira Knightley in Vera Wang - 2006

Diane Kruger in Elie Saab - 2006-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Diane Kruger in Elie Saab - 2006

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang - 2006-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang - 2006

Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace - 2006-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace - 2006

Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche - 2005-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche - 2005

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera - 2004-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera - 2004

Charlize Theron in Gucci - 2004-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Charlize Theron in Gucci - 2004

Julianne Moore in Yves Saint Laurent - 2003-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Julianne Moore in Yves Saint Laurent - 2003

Halle Berry in Elie Saab - 2002-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Berry in Elie Saab - 2002

Julia Roberts in Valentino - 2001-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Julia Roberts in Valentino - 2001

Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren - 1999-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren - 1999

Elizabeth Taylor in Christian Dior - 1961-red carpet dresses-vintage oscars-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Elizabeth Taylor in Christian Dior - 1961

Sharon Stone in Gap/Vera Wang - 1998-red carpet dresses-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sharon Stone in Gap/Vera Wang - 1998

Grace Kelly - 1956-red carpet dresses-vintage oscars-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Grace Kelly - 1956

Audrey Hepburn in Hubert de Givenchy - 1955-red carpet dresses-vintage oscars-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Audrey Hepburn in Hubert de Givenchy - 1955

Marilyn Monroe - 1951-red carpet dresses-vintage fashion-Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Marilyn Monroe - 1951

Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Julianne Moore in custom Chanel - 2015

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Emma Stone in Elie Saab - 2015

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez in an Elie Saab - 2015

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé - 2016

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Alicia Vikander in custom Louis Vuitton - 2016

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell - 2016

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Janelle Monáe in Elie Saab - 2017

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson in custom Alberta Ferretti - 2017

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Leslie Mann in Zac Posen - 2017

Image Credits: Vogue
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli - 2018

Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Zendaya in Giambattista Valli - 2018

Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch in Elie Saab - 2018

Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar
Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

Margot Robbie in Chanel - 2018

Image Credits: telegraph.co.uk
