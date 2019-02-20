Oscars Fashion: All-time Best Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

We're officially counting down to the 2019 Oscars, and we can't wait to
see all the red carpet fashion. In celebration of the Oscars 2019, we
decided to take a look back at the all-time best dresses on the Oscars
red carpet. From Audrey Hepburn in a dress designed by Hubert de
Givenchy at the 1953 Oscars, to Lupita N'yongo in her Cinderella-like
Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars, you'll find here the most unforgettable
dresses to ever hit the Oscars red carpet over the years.
For the 2019 Oscars, we're looking forward to many things, but the red carpet fashion
is our main concern! What stunning gown Lady Gaga will shock us all in? Will any actresses rock a suit to the red carpet? Is Amy Adams going to go for a classic chic look?
To
get you excited for the 2019 Oscars dresses, scroll down and
see our all-time best dressed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet.
Main Image Credits: Getty Image Via Variety
Lupita Nyong'o in Prada - 2014
Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace - 2014
Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive - 2014
Jennifer Aniston in Valentino - 2013
Charlize Theron in Dior - 2013
Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta - 2013
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior - 2013
Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace - 2012
Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen - 2012
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad - 2012
Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli - 2012
Natalie Portman in Rodarte - 2011
Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford - 2011
Mila Kunis in Elie Saab - 2011
Cate Blanchett in Givenchy - 2011
Zoe Saldana in Givenchy - 2010
Jennifer Lopez in Armani Prive - 2010
Cameron Diaz in Oscar de la Renta - 2010
Sarah Jessica Parker in Dior - 2009
Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive - 2009
Penelope Cruz in Pierre Balmain - 2009
Nicole Kidman in Dior - 2009
Marion Cotillard in Dior - 2009
Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier - 2008
Penelope Cruz in Atelier Versace - 2007
Anne Hathaway in Marchesa - 2006
Reese Witherspoon in Dior - 2006
Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga - 2007
Keira Knightley in Vera Wang - 2006
Diane Kruger in Elie Saab - 2006
Michelle Williams in Vera Wang - 2006
Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace - 2006
Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche - 2005
Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera - 2004
Charlize Theron in Gucci - 2004
Julianne Moore in Yves Saint Laurent - 2003
Halle Berry in Elie Saab - 2002
Julia Roberts in Valentino - 2001
Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren - 1999
Elizabeth Taylor in Christian Dior - 1961
Sharon Stone in Gap/Vera Wang - 1998
Grace Kelly - 1956
Audrey Hepburn in Hubert de Givenchy - 1955
Marilyn Monroe - 1951
Julianne Moore in custom Chanel - 2015
Image Credits: Vogue
Emma Stone in Elie Saab - 2015
Image Credits: Vogue
Jennifer Lopez in an Elie Saab - 2015
Image Credits: Vogue
Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé - 2016
Image Credits: Vogue
Alicia Vikander in custom Louis Vuitton - 2016
Image Credits: Vogue
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell - 2016
Image Credits: Vogue
Janelle Monáe in Elie Saab - 2017
Image Credits: Vogue
Taraji P. Henson in custom Alberta Ferretti - 2017
Image Credits: Vogue
Leslie Mann in Zac Posen - 2017
Image Credits: Vogue
Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli - 2018
Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar
Zendaya in Giambattista Valli - 2018
Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar
Zoey Deutch in Elie Saab - 2018
Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar
Margot Robbie in Chanel - 2018
Image Credits: telegraph.co.uk
