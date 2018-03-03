The Best Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad Dresses to Ever Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

With the Oscars 2018 just a fewdays away, we decided to take a look back at the best Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dresses to ever grace the red carpet at the Oscars. Not just that, we've even taken a look at archives of the after-parties, to show you our all-time favorite Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dresses that the celebrities have worn to attend the Academy Awards across the years.
From Halle Berry's iconic Elie Saab burgundy dress to Jennifer Lopez's glitzy Zuhair Murad gown, we can safely say that the infamous Lebanese designers have truly left a mark on the Oscars red carpet. It's worth noting that Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad's dresses at the Oscars red carpet have always topped the best dressed lists.
While we can't wait to see what the Oscars 2018 red carpet will bring to us, scroll down and take a look at some of the best dresses that ever hit red carpet designed by Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad.
Jessica Biel in Zuhair Murad
Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad
Halle Berry in Elie Saab
Rachel McAdams in Elie Saab
Mila Kunis in Elie Saab
Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab
Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab
Milla Jovovich in Elie Saab
Emma Stone in Elie Saab
Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab
Diane Kruger in Elie Saab
Sandra Bullock in Elie Saab
Catherine Zeta Jones in Zuhair Murad
Miley Cyrus in Zuhair Murad
Sofia Vergara in Zuhair Murad
Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad
Kate Hudson in Zuhair Murad
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad
Jenna Dewan in Zuhair Murad
Chanel Iman in Zuhair Murad
Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.