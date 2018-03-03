Fashion Header image fustany fashion oscars 2016 the best elie saab and zuhair murad dresses to ever grace the oscars red carpet en main image

| by Zeina Tawfik

The Best Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad Dresses to Ever Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

With the Oscars 2018 just a fewdays away, we decided to take a look back at the best Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dresses to ever grace the red carpet at the Oscars. Not just that, we've even taken a look at archives of the after-parties, to show you our all-time favorite Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dresses that the celebrities have worn to attend the Academy Awards across the years.

From Halle Berry's iconic Elie Saab burgundy dress to Jennifer Lopez's glitzy Zuhair Murad gown, we can safely say that the infamous Lebanese designers have truly left a mark on the Oscars red carpet. It's worth noting that Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad's dresses at the Oscars red carpet have always topped the best dressed lists.

While we can't wait to see what the Oscars 2018 red carpet will bring to us, scroll down and take a look at some of the best dresses that ever hit red carpet designed by Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad.

Jessica Biel in Zuhair Murad

Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad

Halle Berry in Elie Saab

Rachel McAdams in Elie Saab

Mila Kunis in Elie Saab

Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab

Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab

Milla Jovovich in Elie Saab

Emma Stone in Elie Saab

Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab

Diane Kruger in Elie Saab

Sandra Bullock in Elie Saab

Catherine Zeta Jones in Zuhair Murad

Miley Cyrus in Zuhair Murad

Sofia Vergara in Zuhair Murad

Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad

Kate Hudson in Zuhair Murad

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad

Jenna Dewan in Zuhair Murad

Chanel Iman in Zuhair Murad

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad

