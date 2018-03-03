The Best Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad Dresses to Ever Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

With the Oscars 2018 just a fewdays away, we decided to take a look back at the best Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dresses to ever grace the red carpet at the Oscars. Not just that, we've even taken a look at archives of the after-parties, to show you our all-time favorite Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad dresses that the celebrities have worn to attend the Academy Awards across the years. From Halle Berry's iconic Elie Saab burgundy dress to Jennifer Lopez's glitzy Zuhair Murad gown, we can safely say that the infamous Lebanese designers have truly left a mark on the Oscars red carpet. It's worth noting that Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad's dresses at the Oscars red carpet have always topped the best dressed lists. While we can't wait to see what the Oscars 2018 red carpet will bring to us, scroll down and take a look at some of the best dresses that ever hit red carpet designed by Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad.



