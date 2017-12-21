There's No Need to Hire a Stylist! Here's How to Get the Ultimate Celebrity Look...

Have you ever looked at your favorite celebrity's street style and wondered "How can I dress the way she does?" Well, celebrities don't dress themselves, most of the time, they have a professional stylist that shops for them and organizes outfits by days and events. But you don't need a stylist when you have us at Fustany.com telling you how to look like a celebrity stylist dressed you for Christmas 2017.

When you see an outfit you like, you have to ask yourself first, how can I make this outfit work for me? And then you take its idea and style it with similar pieces, but ones that you know would look good on you. So, for example, Monica Rose, a very famous celebrity stylist, dressed Nicole Trufino, a model, and businesswoman, in a shirt dress, a blazer and thigh high boots. I think this look would look great on many body types, so, I tried to stick to the idea as much as I can and I found:

- A short dress from Mango.

- A long blazer from Topshop, you can use your black coat instead.

- Wide fit, thigh high boots from Asos.com

- Fringe earrings from Papayas Egypt. I picked a different earrings color to make the outfit more interesting.

- You can change whatever you like about the outfit to make it work for you like I changed the earrings' color and the shirt dress's pattern.

Nicole Trufino styled by Monica Rose





Kourtney Kardashian's stylist, Dani Michelle, is one of my favorites, she changed Kourtney Kardashian's style to a very cool one. So, to copy Kourtney's look I found:

- Creme palazzo trousers from Mango.

- A cropped pink nude jumper from River Island.

- Silver, glitter, ankle boots from Charles & Keith.

- To substitute the pants' chain, I added the Okhtein mini studded rose silver cross bag.

- And to add a dramatic touch just for Christmas, I found those very cool earrings at Zara.

Kourtney Kardashian styled by Dani Michelle