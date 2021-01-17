20 Movies Fashion Lovers Must Watch!

Fashion movies or generally stylish films and fashionable movies are a joy to watch for us fashion lovers. They stay with us for years and can even be a reference for some of our outfits. There are comedy, drama, romance or even biopic movies, but they include some pretty incredible styling and unforgettable looks. So, find below 20 of the best movies for fashion lovers.

25 Things You Shouldn't Say on Your First Day of Work



The Best Fashion Movies:

1. The Devil Wears Prada

Not only is Meryl Streep's performance outstanding, the clothes are impeccable. While watching The Devil Wears Prada we witnessed the transformation of Andy (Anne Hathaway) her assistant, as she rocks the Chanel boots, Prada, a collection of Hermes scarves and so much more. Although the rest is no particular order, this movie is rated #1 on our list of top 10 fashion movies to watch, we simply can't get enough of the fabulous fashion styles.

2. Coco Before Chanel

Audrey Tatou stars as the creator of the design that until this day has proven to be the perfect little black dress. We see Audrey Tatou rise to success while wearing her classic pearls. Coco before Chanel is a must see fashion movie for all fashion enthusiasts out there.

15 Different Types of Hugs Between Men and Women, and What They Mean!

3. Breakfast at Tiffany's

The first scene of Breakfast at Tiffany's speaks for itself, the moment Audrey Hepburn appears in her signature look staring into Tiffany's, you know this was bound to be a favorite. From her statement pieces of jewelry to her gorgeous black dresses.

4. Confessions of a Shopaholic

The title of this fashion movie practically says it all; the movie involves a lot of shopping and clothes. Rebecca Bloomwood's closet is filled with designer clothes. Her love for fashion may be problematic, but it is definitely pleasing to see the amazing pieces.

5. Sex and the City

Four best friends dressed fabulously from head to toe. A photo-shoot with vogue, designer wedding dresses and of course shoes. This fashion movie sparkles with designers like Zac Posen and Monolo Blahnik.

7 Foods That Can Help With Headaches

6. The September Issue

Two words: Anna Wintour. That's enough to define this fashion movie. We witness Vogue behind the scenes and what it takes to bring us editorial history.

7. Casino Royale

Sure fashion isn't the first thing you think of when the name James Bond comes to mind. But, have you seen the gorgeous Eva Green in her fabulous gowns? The Roberto Cavalli purple dress, the Versace black dress and the Sophie Harley jewelry; exquisite. This movie and its clothes are a considered a timeless classic.

8. Chicago

Not only does this movie star two of the greatest actors of all time singing and dancing, but they were dressed in the most amazing 20s dresses. Collen Atwood walked away with an Oscar for best costume design, portraying the jazz age at its best.

9. Funny Face

Fashion shows, clothes, modeling, photography and how to be lovely defined this fashion movie. It's another must see Audrey classic.

How to Attract an Aquarius Man

10. Pretty Woman

The red dress and the white gloves are one of the first things that come to mind when you think of this movie. Julia Roberts' style here is one for the books!

11. Yves Saint Laurent

One of the best films about the life of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent. It starts with from his personal, professional life to Dior and starting YSL.

8 Life Lessons I Got From Watching Disney Pixar's Soul

12. The Neon Demon

A girl who wants to work as a model in LA, but struggles with fame and jealousy in the industry. It has some really cool statement and modern looks that are really interesting.

13. Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky

This movie introduces another side of Coco Chanel's life, which is her relationship with composer Igor Stravinsky.

27 Addictive Netflix Series to Watch When You're Stuck at Home

14. The Dressmaker

Tilly, Kate Winslet, returns to her hometown in Australia, after spending time in Europe, helping those around her design their outfits and dresses.

15. Phantom Thread

Reynold Woodcock dominates the fashion and haute couture world in 1950s London. The movie is a little dark and different with incredible consume design.

16. Ready to Wear/ Prêt-à-Porter





This movies focuses on the lives of different unconnected people, leading up to a fashion show in Paris where they all have a part in.

17. Personal Shopper

A thrilling story about a personal shopper for celebrities, who stays in Paris waiting for a promise form her twin brother, who died there.

The Top 20 Horror Movies You Can't Miss!

18. The Great Gatsby

The legendary novel's latest adaptation with some incredible cinematography, fashion and a magnificent cast. You have to see this one.

19. Café Society

This is set in the 30s, so if you are a fan of this decade, check this out. Really elegant beautiful looks and an interesting romance.

20. Factory Girl

The film tells the story of the life of famous actress and model Eddie Segwick, from how she started to her illness and friendship with Andy Warhol.