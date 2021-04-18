The Ramadan 2021 must-have item in your wardrobe is definitely the Kaftan. We've seen our favorite hijab fashion bloggers styling their Kaftan in the most trendy ways. So, no matter what your taste is, be sure that Kaftan dresses will definitely elevate your look. Besides, Kaftan dresses are so feminine, they give a hijabi woman a very charming modest look, since there are so many varieties; closed Kaftans, open Kaftans, patterned Kaftans, and monochromatic ones. If you don't know how to style your Kaftan, don't worry I made you a guide of 4 stylish ways to wear Kaftan dresses with Hijab this Ramadan.

Scroll down to see how to wear Kaftans with hijab.



1. Open Kaftans are the perfect hijab look.

Open Kaftans are the easiest ones to style and that's why it's a personal favorite of mine. You can style the open Kaftans with your favorite dress and add a belt that works for a morning and night look.

Image Credits: Instagram @reysignatureblog, @ayshahkamel, @styledbyeman_







2. Closed Kaftans if you struggle with styling it.

If you're looking to wear a Kaftan dress with your hijab, definitely go for a closed Kaftan they are very easy to style. Pair it with your favorite mules and handbag and you're good to go.





Image Credits: Instagram @justfatema, @dalalid, @mrmr__4



3. A monochromatic look if you don't feel like wearing so many colors.

If you're aiming for a monochromatic look this Ramadan, then pick the Kaftan you want to wear and style everything else with it with the same color or shade, like pastel colors or black and white. You can go for a closed or open Kaftan and don't forget to match your scarf with the same color as your Kaftan.

Image Credits: Instagram @zahraa_salim, @roua_almawally, @sohamt







4. A patterned Kaftan is perfect if you want to wear a color outfit this Ramadan



We all know that vibrant patterns are very trendy this year. In Ramadan 2021 we've seen our favorite hijabi bloggers wearing patterned Kaftans whether it is a geometric shaped one or Arabic letters, we love it all. Style it with a simple scarf and handbag.

Image Credits: Instagram @lulualkhataf, @mimialdoub, @zori_ashkananii





