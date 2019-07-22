Surviving Hijab Shopping: 18 Modest Egyptian Brands to Your Rescue

If you are an Egyptian Hijabi or you dress modestly, you know how hard it is to find modern stylish hijab fashion. Most stores don’t offer modest designs that fit our lifestyle. Thank God that now many Egyptian brands have decided to change this and give women the modest outfits that they are looking for.



The modesty fashion scene has been growing in Egypt over the past years. Now you don't have to feel like you're looking for a ghost anymore, because whatever that it is that you are looking for, you can find it. Tops, dresses, shirts and wide pants these modest and hijab Egyptian brands have it.

You can shop online, at their showrooms or concept stores. Just make sure to check their Instagram accounts, have a happy shopping experience and remember that we have you back when it comes to making shopping easier.





Nessa focuses on giving women modern chic modest outfits and they have amazing beach dresses.







Velvet Designs make casual and chic fashion, along with formal as well. They have amazing pleated dresses and skirts that come in many colors.







Ontha makes loose items with various colors and designs for a stylish summer wardrobe.





Jude offers a great summer collection that will make finding a white shirt for hijabis so easy.





Naseeji are all about pastels and light fabrics, so they will for sure upgrade your summer wardrobe.







Ascia creates everyday elegant outfits and they have really cool evening wear items.







Prude Style does it all, everyday outfits, printed dresses, and they are quite affordable.







HK designs will provide you with pastel dresses, printed cardigans and much more.







Amazingly unique colors and prints that will make any outfit you wear a statement.







Sa Studio create clothes and matching footwear that will work for both Hijabis and non-Hijabis







Ehkwat give you casual items that fit for everyday wear, their linen cardigans are must have.







Aneeqa is a modesty brand dedicated to elegance, you can definitely pick out some a killer outfits from them.







Hijab boutique offers affordable items that suit everyday casual outfits.







Theyab love to come up with many different styles and they have glitter jackets for your street style inspired hijab looks.







Hoor makes clothes for all women and have amazing items for hijabis.







Rafeya makes colored maxi dresses, printed cardigans, and colored maxi dresses.





Modesty sells abayas and dresses, you can find a maxi all-white dress for your summer looks.

18. Lina Mawaheb





Lina Mawaheb brand makes sure to provide practical everyday outfits that don't compromise style.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @velvetdesigns_

