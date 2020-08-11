For Hijabis: 5 Summer Dresses Trends and Where to Shop for Them

Summer hijab dresses are something you'd want to have in your wardrobe every summer. They're comfortable, easy to style, versatile and perfect, as well, for a beach holiday. But with that comes the question of what are the summer dresses trends in 2020 and which one should I go for? Today we're going to be showing you some of the 2020 dress trends and where to shop for them.

Summer 2020 Beach Footwear Trends to Give You Both Comfort and Style

Scroll down to see where you can buy these hijab summer dresses...

Floral Hijabi Dresses

Floral patterns are hard to go out of style and since statement summer dresses are all the rage so are the statement floral prints. They're an easy way to have to cool unique look and you can easily style it or dial down by wearing it with white sneakers in the morning and alternating with heeled sandals at night. You can shop for this one at Modanisa.

Pick Your Summer 2020 Outfits Inspired by These UAE Fashion Bloggers

Tiered summer dressed trend

Tiered dresses is probably the biggest dress trend this year. Fashion bloggers love wearing them, whether for day to day looks or by the beach. They look great on hijabs and can also be styled for evening and morning looks. Pick one in a bright summer color and believe me you won't stop wearing it. Style it with strappy sandals and a straw bag. You can find this one at modesty.abaya.

The Tiered Dresses Summer 2020 Trend and Where to Shop for Them

White summer dresses for hijabis

White dresses are also a big trend this year and they're a great summer piece that is chic and comfortable. Wear it with a colored pattered hijab to brighten up your look and you can also go crazy with accessories if you want to, especially if you choose a neutral colored hijab. You can find this one at EKHWAT.

9 Modest Swimwear Brands to Help You Find the Best Burkinis!

Hijab summer dresses with ruffles

Ruffles are a great detail in dresses, especially with a colored dress. It's a nice refreshing summer look for a beach vacation, when styled with a straw hat and slippers or slides. You can wear them in the afternoon or evening with mini bag or clutch and ballerinas or stilettos. You can find them at Hijab Boutique.

Here's Are Ideas on How to Wear Shirt Dresses With Hijab

Summer shirt dresses for hijabis

Hijabis love shirt dresses because they give them the comfort and ability to style and wear them in multiple ways. The beach is also a perfect place for shirt dresses because they're easy to just throw on. You can shop for this one at HK Designs.

55 Photos to Show Every Hijabi How to Style Abayas in the Trendiest Way Ever